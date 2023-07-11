The ACCC Is Now Looking Into Businesses That Scrape and Sell Your Data

The ACCC is now looking into ‘data brokers’, a term used to describe organisations/platforms whose sole job is to find your data, gather it, package it up, and sell it elsewhere. Sounds gross, eh? Makes transit officers and parking inspectors look like angels.

But these “““““businesses””””” exist and they’re about to be put under the microscope by Australia’s consumer watchdog.

“There is little transparency and awareness of how data brokers operate in Australia despite the vast amounts of information they collect about Australian consumers and the central role they play in enabling the exchange of information between businesses,” ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement.

It’s hard to explain just where data brokers get their (your) information from. Anywhere from what you post on social media (or what you do on the app), your internet searches, services you use via the internet, apps you use, customer loyalty programs – you’ve posted or searched for it, they know it. Info can be as innocent as you living in Perth to as chilling as knowing the posts you’ve liked on Instagram, your Woolies/Coles shopping habits, and what you’ve bought online.

While a lot of the time this is sold to advertisers, data brokers are also used by other organisations that your livelihood kinda depends on. Per the ACCC, some of the products and services data brokers create include audience profiling reports, consumer purchasing data, and risk and fraud management products for tenancy or insurance applications.

“Some Australian consumers may not be aware that their information is being collected, stored, and sold by third-party data brokers with whom they have no direct relationship,” Cass-Gottlieb added.

So, as part of the ACCC’s supermassive body of work on Digital Platforms, it’s put out an issues paper, hoping to gain an idea of how to tackle this completely unregulated space. The paper seeks views and poses questions about the business practices of data brokers and the products and services they create and supply, and looks at potential competition and consumer issues that may arise in the supply of data broker services is also a focus.

Mostly, the ACCC will consider the products and services supplied by several data brokers including CoreLogic, Equifax, Experian, Illion, LiveRamp, Nielsen, PropTrack, Oracle, and Quantium.

We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the ACCC’s eighth (!!!) Digital Platforms probe and thoroughly look forward to reading the submissions made by data brokers justifying their business model.