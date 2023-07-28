Apple TV+ might not have the same number of TV shows as its biggest rival, Netflix, but what it can’t make up in volume, it makes up in quality and star power.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but it contains 11 TV shows the team at Gizmodo Australia loved watching on Apple TV, ones we think you might like, too.

11 of the best TV shows on Apple TV+

Severance

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. Take a look at our review of Severance.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind is a drama that shows how the world would have changed had Russia beaten the U.S. in landing a man on the moon. It begins in the 60s and continues through the decades as technology advances with plenty of drama and action. Here’s what we think about For All Mankind.

Silo

After a glut of post-apocalyptic book-to-screen adaptations over the years, the excitement for these projects has started to wane. However, we’re here to ask you to muster your enthusiasm for one more because Apple TV+’s Silo is a dystopian series you do not want to skip.

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room isn’t without some big names – Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland – but this Apple TV+ miniseries doesn’t really know what it is. It’s set in the mid-to-late ’70s, and swirls around the life of Danny Sullivan (Holland), who has been arrested in connection with a Midtown NYC shooting. That’s all we’ll tell you.

Hello Tomorrow

In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon. We love this one so much we’ve even listed 10 reasons you should be watching Hello Tomorrow.

Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet is a five-part series on Apple TV+ that shows the life and times of Cretaceous-era dinosaurs and pterosaurs as never before. Each episode focuses on a particular habitat from 66 million years ago, and recreates the flora and fauna of the time in breathtaking detail, using the most up-to-date research, to accurately depict each life form.

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest is a fun show that follows a video game company as they release and attempt to stay on top of their game Mythic Quest. It’s made by Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney who created It’s Only Sunny In Philadelphia .

Servant

Speaking of Philadelphia, the next TV show we recommend watching on Apple’s streaming service is Servant. In Servant, a Philadelphia couple are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens a door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Shrinking

Next up on the list of Apple TV shows we recommend is Shrinking. In Shrinking, a grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Wolf Boy and the Everything Factory

Some of the most delightful stories on television these days come in the format of children’s animation and Wolf Boy and the Everything Factory is no exception. It follows Wolfboy, a young human boy who travels to the secret magical realm of the Sprytes and discovers the Everything Factory, aka the place where everything on Earth is created.

The Afterparty

Handing the synopsis for this TV show over to Apple: ‘When a high school reunion’s afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story – culminating in the shocking truth.’

Head over to Apple TV+ to take a look through the rest of the shows. Happy streaming!

This article has been updated since it was first published.