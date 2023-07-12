Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington

It’s the dead of summer so we can safely say it’s time for Halloween season to start ramping up. Home Depot—the ghouls who brought the 12-foot skeleton into the world—is fully aware, and is ready to unleash an absolutely gargantuan new Pumpkin King.

That’s right, it’s a dead man’s party! Home Depot’s 12 ft. Skelly the Skeleton is back this year, and he’s bringing an even taller buddy, courtesy of Disney: a 13-foot Jack Skellington animatronic. The Nightmare Before Christmas King of Halloween comes complete with the ability to sing “Jack’s Lament” while towering over trick-or-treaters. It’s perfect for that millennial Tim Burton fan home haunt, I’d say.

Take a look at the best of Home Depot’s Halloween 2023 collection, which includes fun spooky Disney favorites like Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters and Star Wars’ Jedi Master Yoda, plus titans of terror and some truly terrifying monsters. Some might even resemble modern horror and sci-fi film icons if you squint hard enough—Buguul, is that you?

Check out this ghoulish gallery us know what you think!

Jack Skellington 13 ft. animatronic

Image: Home Depot

Giant yard monsters

Image: Home Depot

Here’s a look at the whole giant line up!

A Yoda for all seasons

Image: Home Depot

You gotta see this thing in action; it comes with a Life Day—er, Christmas mode complete with Santa hat.

Jack Skellington inflatable

Image: Home Depot

Spooky Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Image: Home Depot

The Sanderson Sisters

Image: Home Depot

Jack Skellington rides again!

Image: Home Depot

Oogie Boogie

Image: Home Depot

The Little Mermaid’s Ursula

Image: Home Depot

Boogeyman and friends

Image: Home Depot

Totally not distant cousins to Sinister’s Buguul or Trick r’ Treat’s Sam…

Skelly the 12 ft. Skeleton

Image: Home Depot

This time, the internet sensation comes with a lighting addition for some raves in the grave.

THD 3000

Image: Home Depot

Not Judgment Day, not a Terminator.

Tall Ghost

Image: Home Depot

Halloween’s Mikey Myers

Image: Home Depot

Dracula dog has bite

Image: Home Depot

Witchy Kitty

Image: Home Depot

Franken-dog

Image: Home Depot

Witches, bat demons, and cryptids

Image: Home Depot

I love the deer-horned-gator-man!

Find these Halloween haul worthy decorations online and at Home Depot locations near you before they disappear. They always do!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

