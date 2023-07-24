Our 5 Favourite iOS 17 Features

Apple is just about ready to unleash iOS 17 on the world, but before it does, it lets a few people test out some of the new features, allowing some (much-needed) bug-squashing to go on before the software is adopted en masse.

There are a few things buggin’ with iOS 17, such as Messenger flashing with a strange text-based UI before the actual screen loads (I can’t screenshot that because conversations still show), or my text just..vanishing in iMessage. But all that will be ironed out (we hope) before everyone gets a go.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

With that out of the way, here are five things in iOS 17 that are actually great.

5 iOS 17 features we love

iMessage: It’s just… better

I’m going to squeeze more than one feature in here because I can. I have never used stickers on an iPhone, but Apple has sort of made this feature fun with iOS 17. You can now place a sticker on top of a message by dragging and dropping it where you want it. It’s not life-changingly useful, but definitely a fun way to react to a message in iMessage, especially considering the standard emoji reacts are super ugly. Oh, and you can also make your own stickers, too.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

The second iOS 17 feature we love is a super simple change to how the iPhone handles replies in iMessage. Again, not life-changing, but much more user-friendly. To reply, simply swipe right on the message and it’ll automatically bring up the message reply field (versus hold-pressing, selecting reply).

Fourth pic is the ollllld way. Image: Gizmodo Australia

Contact Posters

I’ve never really taken the Contacts side of things seriously on an iPhone; I’ve got a photo saved for a few people that call me often, but that’s about it. I also have my Memoji as me wearing a cowboy hat from 2019 when I got one from Texas. Anyway, in iOS 17, Apple will let you dictate what shows up on the screen of someone’s iPhone when you call them. There are plenty of options for customising the photo and the styling of your name – it’s quite a fun iOS 17 feature you should definitely play around with.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Just say ‘Siri’

You now don’t need to say ‘Hey’ to activate Siri. You can also activate back-to-back commands without having to say ‘Siri’ again. Thought this would activate accidentally but it hasn’t once. I just gotta get used to leaving out the ‘hey’. I feel so aggressive.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Security/privacy

Lastly…. what the actual f***? This popped up when I exited Instagram and opened Safai.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

If you want to install the beta yourself, head over here for Lifehacker Australia’s guide, otherwise just wait until the bugs are squished and everything works as it should.