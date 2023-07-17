Superloop Currently Has the Cheapest NBN 1000 Plan On Offer

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new internet connection, whether you want something cheaper, something faster or both, Superloop is currently running discount offers across its entire family of NBN connections.

If you’re particularly interested in quicker internet speeds, the best value deals come from Superloop’s faster speed tiers. When compared to what other providers are offering, Superloop has some of the highest speeds at lower prices.

Here are what Superloop’s discounted NBN deals look like, along with how they compare with other NBN plans on offer.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

While Superloop is running introductory deals across all of its plans, the best value comes from its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 connections. In terms of typical evening speeds, Superloop is reporting a solid 240Mbps for its NBN 250 connection and an impressive 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan (more on that in a moment).

If you sign up for the provider’s superfast connection, you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months and then $99 per month thereafter. For comparison, while discounted, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is cheaper than its full-price NBN 100 plan. With its NBN 100 plan, you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month thereafter.

All of Superloop’s NBN plans come with unlimited data and are contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

If you do plan to sign up for either Superloop’s NBN 250 or NBN 500 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can actually support it. Currently, NBN 250 and NBN 500 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is cheap, it isn’t currently the cheapest. That honour belongs to Exetel, which is currently running an introductory offer for new customers. For the first six months that you’re connected with Exetel, you’ll pay $83.99 per month, and then $98.99 per month thereafter.

While Exetel is slightly cheaper than Superloop – both discounted and full-priced – the internet provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps. Considering how much faster Superloop’s typical evening speeds are for only $1 more per month, it’s the better value plan.

There are a few providers that are offering faster plans than Superloop, although most of these come with decent price tags. In terms of peak speeds and relatively cheaper prices, Southern Phone is offering a connection that clocks in at a congestion-free 250Mbps. Although it’s a tad more expensive than what Superloop is offering at $95 per month for the first 12 months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra is offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, which will cost you $120 per month for the first six months. After this discount period ends, Telstra’s plan will increase to $140 per month.

There’s Origin, which is also reporting 250Mbps, and is offering its plan for $129 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. After this introductory deal period ends, you’ll be paying $134 per month. However, Origin will throw in 12 months of Paramount+ for free and knock another $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle in one of its energy plans.

Aussie Broadband also has typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, and you’ll pay a flat $129 per month

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

In terms of price, Superloop’s NBN 1000 is the cheapest on offer in this speed tier. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest plans on offer with one of the higher typical evening speeds in the NBN 1000 range.

Again, Exetel is offering a discounted and full-price plan that’s close to Superloop’s in terms of cost – you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, the reported speeds of Exetel’s plan are 400Mbps, so Superloop’s NBN 1000 connection has the better value between the two.

In terms of speed, only a handful of providers match or outclass Superloop. Aussie Broadband, Optus and Origin are all offering NBN 1000 connections with the same typical evening speeds of 600Mbps – but, these plans are more expensive, even with introductory discount offers.

Southern Phone has the fastest NBN 1000 connection going at the moment, just edging out Supleroop with speeds of 650Mbps. This plan will set you back $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month thereafter. Compared to Superloop, that’s a price difference of $16 and $26 per month for an extra 50Mbps.