Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hi friends, welcome to Thursday. Let’s jump straight into your morning tech news briefing.

1. Optus partners Starlink for mobile connectivity

Optus announced yesterday that it had signed a deal with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX for the former to deliver mobile connectivity via the latter’s Starlink satellite tech. It seems that this will be direct to mobile, meaning a customer can use their existing 4G phone. And Optus is the only telco in Aus doing that. While the Optus-Starlink satellite-to-phone service will be live soon after it undergoes testing, there’s no pricing or confirmed launch date as yet, but Optus has pencilled in late 2024 for the rollout of SMS, with voice and data from late 2025. Telstra signed a similar deal with Musk earlier this month.

2. Musk announces xAI, ChatGPT alternative

Staying on Musk for a sec and the man has announced xAI – not another child’s name, but rather an artificial intelligence company called xAI, to compete with other AI developers including ChatGPT maker OpenAI (which he also founded) and Google’s Bard. Musk announced the launch on Wednesday, saying on the company’s website: “The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe”. Ugh. Read more about it here.

3. Microsoft says Chinese hackers breached U.S. gov emails

A cyberattack attack on Microsoft originating in China breached government email accounts, the company reported earlier this week. The threat, labelled Storm-0558, has mainly targeted Western Europe government agencies using espionage to steal data and credentials access. Microsoft opened an investigation into concerning mail activity on June 16 following complaints of compromised consumer accounts affecting roughly 25 organisations. According to the internal investigation, Microsoft said Storm-0558 gained access to users’ emails by forging authentication tokens to obtain Microsoft account consumer signing key. Read more about it here.

4. Reuters to dabble in AI

Heading over to Reuters but in a different way than usual. The Australian is reporting that the head of Reuters has said she would be “astonished” if artificial intelligence were not being used to report some news stories, such as financial results, by the end of the year. Speaking to The Times as the news agency introduced a slew of AI features to its services, Sue Brooks said it was vital there was “always a human in the loop” to ensure total accuracy. Please, keep the humans there.

5. Plastic surgeon in Ohio live-streamed surgeries and thought that would be fine

Ending over at the AP, and Ohio, with a very bizarre case of ‘f**k around and find out’. According to the report, an Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while live-streaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. Yes, LIVE-STREAMING THEIR SURGERIES. Read more about it here.

BONUS ITEM: I’m obsessed and wanted to show you.

We’ll see you back here tomorrow.