Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. Let’s get stuck in.

Google launched Bard in March this year, opening a limited beta access to its AI chatbot, described at the time as a companion to its primary service, Search. In May, it then took off the training wheels, giving access to everyone. Now, it’s added support for 40-plus languages and included a handful of new features, such as the ability to upload images and have it ‘do things’. Off the back of that, Reuters is reporting Alphabet shares rose. I guess we’re getting feature drops for Bard from now on.

2. Watchdog publishes guidelines to prevent ‘greenwashing’

The ACCC in October launched a campaign to identify deceptive advertising and marketing practices by businesses or industries, an act known as ‘greenwashing’. Following this ‘internet sweep’, the watchdog said it would be doing some investigating. Now, it’s published draft guidance it hopes will improve the integrity of environmental and sustainability claims made by businesses and protect consumers.

3. Mt Isa goes driverless

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the trial of CHAD – the Cooperative and Highly Automated Driving (CHAD) trial, which aims to “pave the way for the safe and seamless integration of advanced vehicle technologies on Queensland roads”. The CHAD trial is taking place in Mt Isa and the state government said the whole endeavour contributes to Queensland’s “readiness for advanced vehicle technologies ahead of these technologies being deployed on our road network”. The image used as a hero pic on this article is from the trial.

4. ChatGPT licences AP news archive

The Associated Press, as reported by the Associated Press, has made a deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to license AP’s archive of news stories. “The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the two organisations said in a joint statement. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, I guess we can be somewhat satisfied that ChatGPT will get stuff right if it’s from a well-respected media outlet. I hope. Ugh.

5. Another roadblock in Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

Ending with Reuters this morning and it’s reporting another roadblock in Microsoft’s $US69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying the agency had failed to show the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The U.S. FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal. the FTC asked for an order preventing the deal from closing until after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on a separate stay request filed with that court. Basically, lawmakers are throwing everything they can at the companies to stop this moving forward.

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone.