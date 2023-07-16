Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, friends, and welcome to another week, complete with more bonkers tech bros. We’ve got a few things to share with you, aside from that, so let’s jump in.

1. Things are going well at elonmusk.bluebird.com

This weekend, Elon Musk had no problems telling the world he was actually ruining the app he spent way too much money on. It comes as the company announced it was launching is ‘Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program’. Basically, it’s how the platform is helping creators to monetise their content. “This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” the announcement reads.

2. Apparently the Cybertruck is back

After many delays, Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, which of course went perfectly to plan.

3. Atlassian throws support behind Voice to Parliament

Heading over to the Australian Financial Review and it’s reporting Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar have thrown their support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, declaring it a key step towards reconciliation with Australia’s first peoples. Atlassian’s move, which the AFR notes was announced to staff internally on Friday, comes as the Australian tech success story was largely quiet on the Voice until now, despite being among the loudest voices supporting marriage equality.

4. AFP charges man with alleged threats to an MP

The AFP has announced a 39-year-old man has been charged with allegedly sending threatening and harassing emails to a Federal Member of Parliament. Per a statement from the AFP, the man has been charged with one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to a person to kill that person, one count of using a carriage service to make to a person a threat to kill another person, and five counts of using a carriage service to harass, threaten, or menace. The maximum penalty for these offences is 10 years’ imprisonment and five years’ imprisonment, respectively, the AFP said.

5. Samsung could be fiddling with ChatGPT

Android Authority is reporting that code within the Samsung Internet Browser app suggests Samsung could integrate ChatGPT into the browser. Android Authority, as well as The Verge, speculates that the integration as is would only be used to generate page summaries. Samsung is reportedly open to replacing Google as its default search engine, so the idea of the company exploring its options isn’t far-fetched.

