Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Goooood morning, hope you’re well. Let’s dive into your morning tech news briefing.

1. Scan your eyeballs for coin

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s sci-fi-tinged, iris-scanning cryptocurrency project Worldcoin began rolling out services internationally. The extent to which Worldcoin actually delivers on its promise of a “new global digital currency,” however, may vary dramatically depending on where users are located. In the 35 cities where Worldcoin is available, users can submit their iris scan to a local “orb” device and receive a share of WLD “simply for being human.” Thanks, we hate it. Read more over here.

2. Even AI doesn’t know AI

Staying with OpenAI for a sec and the company axed a tool that was supposed to distinguish between human writing and AI, due to a low accuracy rate. Brought to our attention by The Verge, OpenAI in a blog post said it decided to end its AI classifier as of July 20th. “We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text,” the company said. OpenAI fully admitted the classifier was never very good at catching AI-generated text and warned that it could spit out false positives, aka human-written text tagged as AI-generated. AI is going well.

3. Join the flip side

This evening at 9pm AEST Samsung will kick off its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which we don’t know much about at this stage, except that there will be a flip phone (surely, it’s in the marketing). Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia at 9pm and we’ll have all the info on what Samsung announced in Seoul.

4. Spotify price hikes hit Australia

Spotify has announced that it’s raising the cost of the premium subscription in Australia. It said the increased prices are in response to an evolving “market landscape,” and to give Spotify cash so it “can keep innovating,” the company said in a news release. Premium subscribers will see their subscription increase by $1, with a single plan costing $12.99 (was $11.99), a duo plan costing $17.99 (was $15.99), a family plan costing $20.99 (was $18.99), and the student plan costing $6.99 (was $5.99). The news gets worse:

5. Beware of scams

The ACCC is warning of a new scam targeting customers of loyalty points programs. Per the National Anti-Scam Centre, a new text message scam is currently targeting Qantas Frequent Flyer, Telstra, and Coles loyalty programs’ customers – it’s received 209 reports to Scamwatch in the past four months. “While the vast majority of reports to Scamwatch received so far are in relation to Qantas Frequent Flyer, Telstra and Coles loyalty programs, it is important for Australians to be aware that any loyalty program could be referred to in this type of scam,” the ACCC cautions. Stay vigilant.

BONUS ITEM: Bryan Cranston’s SAG-AFTRA strike speech. King behaviour.

See you tonight at 9pm!