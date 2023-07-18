Tesla Suddenly Cares About Patent Infringement, Will Now Sue You for It

Tesla is taking an Australian battery technology company to court over alleged patent infringement.

As reported by Reuters, the electric vehicle company has filed a lawsuit in the Texas federal court, with the claim that supercapacitors used by the Australian company infringe on two Tesla patents, which Tesla had kept when it sold its subsidiary Maxwell (which had developed the technology).

Both Maxwell and Cap-XX create technology for electric vehicles — it’s alleged that the electrodes used in the supercapacitors are what led to the filing.

“Maxwell has a history of innovation that has resulted in its own patents, now assigned to Tesla, and thus Tesla brings this suit against Cap-XX to protect its intellectual property rights,” the lawsuit read, as per Reuters.

As pointed out by Electrek, this is an extremely odd thing for Tesla to do. Cast your mind back to 2014, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a blog post titled “All Our Patent Are Belong To You” (it’s a video game meme, don’t worry about it).

“Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport. If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal. Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology,” Musk wrote.

“We’re trying to figure out how to accelerate the advent of electric cars, and to the degree that we create technological barriers for them, it’s not going to happen,” Musk told the BBC at the time.

Never mind that I guess. I suppose the fine line between encouraged access to patents and legal action for alleged patent infringement is only about nine years and a massively increased stock price.

Tesla claims that the lawsuit comes as a response to a lawsuit Cap-XX originally filed against Maxwell in 2019 for, you guessed it, patent infringement. That case is still ongoing in a Delaware court.

According to Reuters, Tesla is asking for an unspecified amount in monetary damages.