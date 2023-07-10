Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Image: ASUS

If you live in a large home, you’ve probably noticed that your Wi-Fi connection can be pretty slow, even at the best of times. When that happens, your options are to either get a new router that can extend further than your current situation, or to add a second one.

This ASUS router can reach up to 3,000 square feet and cater to 30+ devices. It also comes with subscription-free network security, instant guard, parental controls and built-in VPN. This router is also 1.5x faster than most routers, capable of reaching speeds up to 1,800Mbps.

Shop it here for $129 (down from $229).

Save up to 30% on a Kindle eReader

Image: Amazon

As good as paperbacks are, there comes a point when you run out of space in your house and you simply can’t fit any more onto your sagging shelves. That’s why it’s handy to invest in an eReader. While it may not look as nice, nor have that pleasant book smell, it will save you plenty of money in the long-run since eBooks cost a fraction of the price of paperbacks.

Check out these Kindle deals below:

Image: Sucker Punch Productions

Need something new to play on your new PlayStation 5 or ye olde reliable PS4? Well, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has slashed up to 65 per cent off a range of hit games, from the must-play Ghost of Tsushima to Horizon Forbidden West and classics like KillZone Shadowfall and Little Big Planet 3.

Check out the PlayStation deals below:

You can also browse the full sale here.

Image: Ultimate Ears

Good news if you need a new portable speaker that you can take everywhere. Right now, you can grab the UE Wonderboom 3 for under $100 and keep the tunes pumpin’ wherever you go next. Whether it’s to the pool or the shower or just when you’re tidying up the house, its 360-degree sound will always ensure you can hear the music no matter which room you’re in.

Shop it here for $98 with the code ‘SNSOJUL’ (down from $149.95).

Image: Apple

If you need a new pair of stylish cans, Apple’s green AirPods Max are now on sale for 14 per cent off. These headphones are often slapped with a hefty price tag, so if you’ve been eyeing these puppies off for a while, now’s your chance to swipe.

The AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a transparency mode, so you can still hear the sounds going on around you.

Shop it here for $775.98 (down from $899).

Image: Instant Pot

Who needs an air fryer when you can have an 11-in-one multi-cooker that will let you sauté, warm, slow cook, air fry and even grill. This bestselling Instant Pot multi-cooker can hold up to 8L of food, which is plenty enough to feed the whole family.

Shop it here for $156.12 (down from $299).

Image: Sony

New financial year, new TV? If you really want to level up your living room, there’s nothing that will do it quite like a 55-inch TV that will do it. Featuring life-like depth, deep blacks and extra blackness, this Sony TV is designed to provide a near-cinema experience from the comfort of your own home.

Shop it here for $1,194 (down from $1,495).

Image: Ecovacs

This is among the lowest prices that the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 has dropped down to. The N8 is a two-in-one sucking and mopping machine, perfect at keeping any dirt and dust off your floors. It’s super easy to set-up and can adjust its suctioning power depending on your flooring. But the best part is that you can schedule vacuuming times, so you can head to work and return home to clean floors.

Shop it here for $399 (down from $999).

Image: Google

At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.

This is the perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but you don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand new model that’s very similar.

Shop it here for $598.99 with the code SNSOJUL (down from $999).

Up to 50% off Amazon devices

Image: Amazon

It’s a good day if you want to expand or grow your smart home ecosystem, because right now you can grab up to half price thanks to this early deal from Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day. From an Echo Dot smart speaker to some streaming devices, there’s plenty on sale to add to your home. You can even save on the all-new Kindle Scribe, which is the perfect eReader for note-taking and annotating your current reads.

To claim these deals, you will need to be signed up as an Amazon Prime member. New members can enjoy a 30-day free trial, otherwise it costs $9.99 per month.