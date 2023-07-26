The Hearing on UFOs Is Also About UAPs, Which Is a Much Bigger Deal

A hearing has kicked off in the U.S. covering the existence of UFOs (unidentified flying objects). Though this is a particularly popular topic among sci-fi fans and conspiracy theorists alike, it’s a hearing that should bear some very interesting results.

Actually, it seems like a lot of people are interested in what the hearing has to offer on such anomalies. The official GOP Oversight YouTube channel, on which the hearing will be livestreamed, has nearly 1,800 viewers waiting to watch at the time of writing. The live feed’s title is less to the point of UFOs and is broader than that: Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) is a more versatile umbrella term that can be deployed instead of UFOs, and with it, we can lump in, say, Big Foot, or the Lochness Monster, if we really wanted to. NASA broadened the UAP term back in December 2022, changing the ‘A’ from ‘Aerial’ to ‘Anomalous’.

Realistically, the term ‘flying’ is a specific term for when we’re talking about potentially guided aircraft (or, obviously, animals). A UFO we spot in the sky, for example, could really just be a big rock that we’re having trouble identifying, fitting the ‘UAP’ definition much better. That rock could pose a security threat, sure, which NASA is obviously thinking about.

Three witnesses will share information on UFOs at the hearing, according to News Nation, one of which claimed that the U.S. government has a secret spaceship retrieval program.

Testimonies from the three witnesses have been published on the House oversight website:

“I founded Americans for Safe Aerospace to create a centre of support, research, and public education for aircrew impacted by UAP encounters. We now have nearly 5,000 members and are actively working with more than 30 UAP witnesses who have approached us,” executive director for Americans for Safe Aerospace Ryan Grave said in his testimony.

“What concerns me is that there is no ‘oversight’ from our elected officials on anything associated with our government possessing or working on craft that we believe are not from this world. This issue is not about full public disclosure that could undermine national security, but it is about ensuring that our system of checks and balances works across all work done in our government using taxpayer funds,” former U.S. Navy commanding officer David Fravor said in his testimony.

“It is my hope that the revelations we unearth through investigations of the non-human reverse engineering programs I have reported will act as an ontological (earth-shattering) shock, a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities. As we move forward on this path, we might be poised to enable extraordinary technological progress in a future where our civilisation surpasses the current state-of-the-art in propulsion, material science, energy production and storage,” former national reconnaissance officer representative for the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force (Department of Defense) David Grusch said in his testimony.

The hearing will be conducted by the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs. A great focus of the hearing is to bring transparency to UAPs: “The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, according to Engadget.

If you’re interested in watching the UFO hearing, you can tune in to the YouTube Live video above on June 26 at 12 am AEST. That’s 11:30 pm ACST and 10 pm AWST.