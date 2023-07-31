Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in August

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in August, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in August include part to of season 2 of The Lincoln and M3GAN is coming to streaming.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Spider-Man 2 – August 1
- Soulcatcher – August 2
- Head to Head – August 3
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – August 3
- Marry My Dead Body – August 10
- Heart of Stone – August 11
- M3GAN – August 12
- Suicide Squad – August 15
- Nanny McPhee – August 16
- Gladiator – August 16
- 10 Days of a Bad Man – August 18
- Squared Love Everlasting – August 23
- Killer Book Club – August 25
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – August 25
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2)– August 3
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – August 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 2)– August 8
- Zombieverse– August 8
- Mech Cadets – August 10
- Behind Your Touch – August 13
- The Chosen One – August 16
- The Monkey King – August 18
- Mask Girl – August 18
- Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) – August 24
- Destined with You – August 24
- Ragnarok (Season 3)– August 24
- Who is Erin Carter? – August 24
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – August 30
- Karate Sheep (Season 2)– August 30
- One Piece – August 31
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Harlan Coben’s Shelter and The Circle.
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Season 1) – August 4
- Cruel Summer (Season 2) – August 11
- Chicago Fire (Season 9) – August 11
- The Killing Vote (Season 1) – August 11
- Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Season 1) – August 16
- Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Season 1) – August 18
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Spider-Man – August 1
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – August 1
- Spider-Man 3 – August 1
- The Amazing Spider-Man – August 1
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – August 1
- The Circle – August 4
- Kandahar – August 18
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre – August 24
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a really small month. Highlights include Ahsoka and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
What new TV shows are out on Disney+?
- Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) – August 8
- My Mister (Season 1) – August 16
- Solar Opposites (Season 4) – August 23
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16) – August 23
- The Wonder Years (Season 2) – August 23
- Ahsoka – August 23
- Life on Mars (Season 1) – August 30
- Strangers from Hell (Season 1) – August 30
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – August 2
- Jagged Mind – August 11
- Barnyard Olympics (short)– August 11
- Donald’s Cousin Gus (short)– August 11
- Donald’s Nephews (short) – August 11
- Flying Jalopy (short) – August 11
- Mickey’s Steam-Roller (short)– August 11
- LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – August 18
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic – August 25
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include Season 3 of Reservation Dogs and The Offering.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The Old Way – August 1
- Doomsday – August 1
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children – August 1
- The Lost Kind – August 1
- Look Who’s Talking Now – August 4
- Look Who’s Talking Too – August 4
- Rock Case Studies – Lynyrd Skynrd – August 5
- Meet Me In The Bathroom – August 5
- Doctor Zhivago – August 8
- Purple Rain – August 8
- The Trouble with Kanye – August 9
- Dante’s Peak – August 10
- M3GAN – August 12
- Infinite – August 12
- Rock Case Studies – Elton John – August 12
- The Offering – August 15
- How To Eat Fried Worms – August 16
- The Fugitive – August 17
- Blazing Saddles – August 17
- Little Giants – August 18
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – August 22
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) – August 23
- Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead – August 23
- The Last Manhunt – August 24
- Missing – August 26
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Grantchester (Season 7) – August 1
- Murder Squared (Season 1) – August 3
- Chicago Fire (Season 7) – August 4
- Reservation Dogs (Season 3) – August 4
- WWE Summerslam 2023 (on-demand) – August 6
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13) – August 8
- Abandoned Americana (Season 1) – August 14
- NCIS: New Orleans (Season 7) – August 15
- Lost In The Woods – August 15
- Ghost Adventures (Season 19) – August 15
- Mysteries of the Deep (Season 1) – August 15
- Icons Unearthed: Marvel (Season 1) – August 16
- First Blood (Season 1) – August 16
- Secrets In The Ice (Season 2) – August 17
- The Catch (Season 1) – August 18
- Inside The Factory (Season 7) – August 21
- The Secret Life of Lighthouse (Season 1) – August 22
- Mega Metro (Season 1) – August 22
- Forged In Fire (Season 9) – August 23
- Secret Vatican Files (Season 1) – August 24
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Season 1) – August 31
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot going on this month on Stan. Highlights for this month include my favourite movie, Fight Club, as well as the premiere of The Walking Dead: Origins .
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Runaway Jury – August 1
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – August 1
- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse – August 1
- Black Sheep – August 2
- Harry Brown – August 2
- Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! – August 4
- In Time – August 6
- Butterfly On A Wheel – August 7
- The Devil’s Double – August 10
- Ben 10 Vs. The Universe: The Movie – August 11
- Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens – August 11
- Sausage Party – August 12
- Abduction (2011) – August 12
- Batman: Soul Of The Dragon – August 12
- Scooby-Doo And The Reluctant Werewolf – August 12
- Scooby-Doo And The Cyber Chase – August 13
- The Five Devils – August 15
- Man on Fire (2004) – August 16
- Push – August 17
- The Man – August 18
- Scooby-Doo! And The Samurai Sword – August 18
- S.W.A.T (2003) – August 19
- Scooby-Doo And The Alien Invaders – August 19
- Injustice – August 20
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – August 22
- Against The Wind – August 23
- Joy Ride – August 24
- Fight Club – August 26
- Marlowe – August 29
- Dredd 3D – August 30
- It Follows – August 30
- The Teacher – August 30
- The Negotiator – August 31
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Mr. Robot (Season 4) – August 1
- Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-4) – August 1
- Arctic Circle (Season 2) – August 3
- Houdini (Season 1) – August 3
- Young Justice (Season 1) – August 4
- Thundercats (Season 1) – August 5
- Witchfinder (Season 1) – August 7
- Billions (Season 7) – August 12
- Home: The Story of Earth (Season 1) – August 15
- Tales of The Walking Dead (Season 1) – August 17
- The Winter King (Season 1) – August 21
- The Science of Drugs (Season 1) – August 23
- The Walking Dead: Origins (Season 1) – August 24
- Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War (Season 1) – August 26
- Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story (Season 1) – August 26
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, there’s hardly anything that would interest Gizmodo Australia readers, but a highlight this month is Vesper.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?
- Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1C) – August 1
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children – August 1
- Paw Patrol (Season 9) – August 5
- Vesper – August 10
- Housebroken (animation) (Season 2) – August 15
- Far North (Season 1) – August 29
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Seasons 1 – 3) – August 29
What should I watch on Paramount+?
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Not much doing here either this month, but we’re keen for Bad Things.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break – August 1
- The Communion Girl – August 11
- Bad Things – August 18
That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late August and we'll tell you what's coming in September.
