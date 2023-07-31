Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in August

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in August, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in August include part to of season 2 of The Lincoln and M3GAN is coming to streaming.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Spider-Man 2 – August 1

Soulcatcher – August 2

Head to Head – August 3

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – August 3

Marry My Dead Body – August 10

Heart of Stone – August 11

M3GAN – August 12

Suicide Squad – August 15

Nanny McPhee – August 16

Gladiator – August 16

10 Days of a Bad Man – August 18

Squared Love Everlasting – August 23

Killer Book Club – August 25

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – August 25

What new shows are out on Netflix?

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2)– August 3

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – August 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 2)– August 8

Zombieverse– August 8

Mech Cadets – August 10

Behind Your Touch – August 13

The Chosen One – August 16

The Monkey King – August 18

Mask Girl – August 18

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) – August 24

Destined with You – August 24

Ragnarok (Season 3)– August 24

Who is Erin Carter? – August 24

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins – August 30

Karate Sheep (Season 2)– August 30

One Piece – August 31

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Harlan Coben’s Shelter and The Circle.

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Season 1) – August 4

Cruel Summer (Season 2) – August 11

Chicago Fire (Season 9) – August 11

The Killing Vote (Season 1) – August 11

Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal (Season 1) – August 16

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Season 1) – August 18

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Spider-Man – August 1

Spider-Man: Homecoming – August 1

Spider-Man 3 – August 1

The Amazing Spider-Man – August 1

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – August 1

The Circle – August 4

Kandahar – August 18

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre – August 24

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a really small month. Highlights include Ahsoka and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What new TV shows are out on Disney+?

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) – August 8

My Mister (Season 1) – August 16

Solar Opposites (Season 4) – August 23

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16) – August 23

The Wonder Years (Season 2) – August 23

Ahsoka – August 23

Life on Mars (Season 1) – August 30

Strangers from Hell (Season 1) – August 30

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – August 2

Jagged Mind – August 11

Barnyard Olympics (short)– August 11

Donald’s Cousin Gus (short)– August 11

Donald’s Nephews (short) – August 11

Flying Jalopy (short) – August 11

Mickey’s Steam-Roller (short)– August 11

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – August 18

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic – August 25

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include Season 3 of Reservation Dogs and The Offering.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Old Way – August 1

Doomsday – August 1

There’s Something Wrong With The Children – August 1

The Lost Kind – August 1

Look Who’s Talking Now – August 4

Look Who’s Talking Too – August 4

Rock Case Studies – Lynyrd Skynrd – August 5

Meet Me In The Bathroom – August 5

Doctor Zhivago – August 8

Purple Rain – August 8

The Trouble with Kanye – August 9

Dante’s Peak – August 10

M3GAN – August 12

Infinite – August 12

Rock Case Studies – Elton John – August 12

The Offering – August 15

How To Eat Fried Worms – August 16

The Fugitive – August 17

Blazing Saddles – August 17

Little Giants – August 18

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – August 22

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) – August 23

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead – August 23

The Last Manhunt – August 24

Missing – August 26

What new shows are out on Binge?

Grantchester (Season 7) – August 1

Murder Squared (Season 1) – August 3

Chicago Fire (Season 7) – August 4

Reservation Dogs (Season 3) – August 4

WWE Summerslam 2023 (on-demand) – August 6

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13) – August 8

Abandoned Americana (Season 1) – August 14

NCIS: New Orleans (Season 7) – August 15

Lost In The Woods – August 15

Ghost Adventures (Season 19) – August 15

Mysteries of the Deep (Season 1) – August 15

Icons Unearthed: Marvel (Season 1) – August 16

First Blood (Season 1) – August 16

Secrets In The Ice (Season 2) – August 17

The Catch (Season 1) – August 18

Inside The Factory (Season 7) – August 21

The Secret Life of Lighthouse (Season 1) – August 22

Mega Metro (Season 1) – August 22

Forged In Fire (Season 9) – August 23

Secret Vatican Files (Season 1) – August 24

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Season 1) – August 31

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot going on this month on Stan. Highlights for this month include my favourite movie, Fight Club, as well as the premiere of The Walking Dead: Origins .

What new movies are out on Stan?

Runaway Jury – August 1

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – August 1

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse – August 1

Black Sheep – August 2

Harry Brown – August 2

Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! – August 4

In Time – August 6

Butterfly On A Wheel – August 7

The Devil’s Double – August 10

Ben 10 Vs. The Universe: The Movie – August 11

Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens – August 11

Sausage Party – August 12

Abduction (2011) – August 12

Batman: Soul Of The Dragon – August 12

Scooby-Doo And The Reluctant Werewolf – August 12

Scooby-Doo And The Cyber Chase – August 13

The Five Devils – August 15

Man on Fire (2004) – August 16

Push – August 17

The Man – August 18

Scooby-Doo! And The Samurai Sword – August 18

S.W.A.T (2003) – August 19

Scooby-Doo And The Alien Invaders – August 19

Injustice – August 20

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – August 22

Against The Wind – August 23

Joy Ride – August 24

Fight Club – August 26

Marlowe – August 29

Dredd 3D – August 30

It Follows – August 30

The Teacher – August 30

The Negotiator – August 31

What new shows are out on Stan?

Mr. Robot (Season 4) – August 1

Teen Titans Go! (Seasons 1-4) – August 1

Arctic Circle (Season 2) – August 3

Houdini (Season 1) – August 3

Young Justice (Season 1) – August 4

Thundercats (Season 1) – August 5

Witchfinder (Season 1) – August 7

Billions (Season 7) – August 12

Home: The Story of Earth (Season 1) – August 15

Tales of The Walking Dead (Season 1) – August 17

The Winter King (Season 1) – August 21

The Science of Drugs (Season 1) – August 23

The Walking Dead: Origins (Season 1) – August 24

Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War (Season 1) – August 26

Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story (Season 1) – August 26

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, there’s hardly anything that would interest Gizmodo Australia readers, but a highlight this month is Vesper.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1C) – August 1

There’s Something Wrong With The Children – August 1

Paw Patrol (Season 9) – August 5

Vesper – August 10

Housebroken (animation) (Season 2) – August 15

Far North (Season 1) – August 29

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Seasons 1 – 3) – August 29

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Not much doing here either this month, but we’re keen for Bad Things.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break – August 1

The Communion Girl – August 11

Bad Things – August 18

This article will be constantly updated.