12 Sci-Fi Movies You Should Watch on Binge

It’s taken a while for Aussie streaming service Binge to have a decent-sized catalogue of sci-fi movies, let alone 12 we could fit on a best-of list.

Some of these sci-fi movies we’ve chosen might have you wanting to write an angry letter, debating this claim of ‘best’. And that’s fine, you’re probably right. But sometimes all you need is a terrible movie to pass the time. With that caveat out of the way….

Best sci-fi movies on Binge

In no particular order, here are the best sci-fi movies on Binge, according to Gizmodo Australia.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a brilliant film, and is honestly one of the best on this list. It takes a while to get really into it, but it’s a movie that surprises you with its multiversal travel, plotline, and incredible comedy. It transcends being a ‘sci-fi’ film and is simply a brilliant movie, period.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

One of the most classic sci-fi movies, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows a boy’s close encounter with an alien that has crash-landed on Earth, with the boy needing to help the alien get home as the government pursues them.

Star Trek

The modern Star Trek movies are terrific action films that are great for both old fans and new viewers alike. Star Trek (2009) tells the origin story of the original crew, following Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Eric Bana as they take on the rolls of Captain Kirk, Spock and new villain Nero. It’s a terrific sci-fi action-adventure film and is a must-watch for nerds.

Moonshot

Look. Moonshot is a romance flick set in space. It’s a bit on the ordinary side and fails to hit what you’d expect from a space romance – but if you don’t realise the whole genre of sci-fi clearly exists to annoy us fans, then that’s on you. Moonshot is cheesy, but it’s fun. And it’s a go-to movie for me when I’m in need of a sci-fi binge.

The Matrix

One of the best sci-fi movies of all time, The Matrix delves into if the world around you is actually a simulation. It’s a cult classic for both its terrific action and its impressive plot, but it’s less CGI-heavy than some of the other movies on this list (though it does have plenty of that). The movie stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss, and the entire Matrix series is available to watch on Binge.

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim doesn’t deal with a lot of the potentially amazing sci-fi lore that makes up its post-Kaiju-apocalypse world. It just dumps you straight into the movie’s 80-metre-tall missile-and-plasma-cannon-and-sword-equipped fighting robot world, and delivers a genuinely gripping rollercoaster ride of a story, with some memorable characters — Idris Elba’s Marshal Pentecost, Ron Perlman’s Hannibal Chau — including some genuinely stunning CGI. (Oh, and a terrible Aussie accent or two.)

Reminiscence

Reminiscence, the feature film debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, attempts to be too big for its own good. It’s a sci-fi noir that’s jam-packed with thought-provoking, cool ideas, genres that don’t normally mash together, incredible actors, and gorgeous visuals. Yet little of this ends up coming together in a way that makes sense or satisfies everyone. That’s the general consensus here at Gizmodo Australia. But that being said, it’s very very reminiscent (sorry) of what has happened to the sci-fi genre over the last few years and therefore it’s made our list.

Dune

The critically acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece — or at least the first half of it — is now streaming on Binge. Dune feels like a product from another time in Hollywood history. A movie with the scope and vision of modern blockbusters that tells a complex, mature story usually reserved for independent dramas. It’s hugely ambitious, not always straightforward, but accessible and lived-in in a way that makes watching it completely engrossing, even when the thrills and chills aren’t quite as abundant as recent hits have made us accustomed to. It’s an old-school blockbuster told with visuals that delights a new-school crowd.

2001: A Space Odyssey

A classic, hands down one of the best, and most binge-worthy sci-fi films of all time. Though we don’t know quite exactly where Dave ends up going on his journey across the cosmos, the visuals along the way have become the signifier for sci-fi travel. There are a tonne of theories about 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the synopsis for the 1986 masterpiece is basically that after a mysterious buried artifact is uncovered beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins – a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer H.A.L. 9000. You should definitely watch it if you’re yet to.

Jurassic World

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise (and the sixth Jurassic Park film) came out this year, and it was colossally terrible. It’s probably with that lens that I consider Jurassic World the best one. But, despite an island’s worth of good intentions, Jurassic World is an uneven movie in a lot of ways. The human characters basically don’t work, the movie wallows in nostalgia and the story is murky. But where it counts — beautiful dinosaur action! — this movie delivers enough to make us remember why we love these beasts.

Xanadu

You might argue that Xanadu isn’t sci-fi, but I’m probably not going to listen. It’s not, not a science fiction story. It’s one of those movies that now, given it came out so long ago, has become a cult classic and is no longer looked at as a flop. The questionable acting, and even more unimpressive special effects, make this one a top-notch sci-fi (nope, not backing down) movie to binge – if for no other reason than to laugh and/or roll your eyes at.

The Prestige

This one is for the Nolan fans. Though The Prestige is often seen as one of the lesser films by legendary director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight), The Prestige is slightly toned down in terms of scope, focusing on two warring magicians. Colleagues and friends at one time, the two go their own ways after tragedy strikes. The film builds tension in ways that you can expect a Nolan movie to and is well worth a watch or rewatch. It also features Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles.

Synchronic

Time travel is a drug and the results can be deadly. Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) star in Synchronic as two best friends, and New Orleans paramedics, who begin to notice kids dying in horrible, improbable ways. Stabbed through the chest with a sword, burnt to a crisp, or broken in half. The only link they find between the deaths is the same little wrapper at the scene for something called “Synchronic”.

Kong: Skull Island

King Kong started his reign in 1933, but it didn’t last long. He was eventually overshadowed by Godzilla and a crowd of B-movie pretenders for decades, to the point where even Peter Jackson’s attempt to revive him in 2005 couldn’t help. But with Kong: Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts created an action-packed spectacle genuinely worthy of its giant, majestic star.

There you have it, 12 of the best sci-fi movies you can binge on Binge.

If you’re interested, we’ve also got opinions on the best sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies to watch on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies to watch on Stan.

This article has been updated since it was first published.