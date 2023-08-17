At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung announced the latest iterations of its foldable smartphone range, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Both handsets have received a few upgrades, which include redesigned hinges, a thinner design and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. If you want to know more, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s hands-on look at the Flip 5 here and Fold 5 here.

Alongside these new handsets, Samsung also announced the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the Flip 5 or Fold 5, here are the cheapest preorder plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 preorder offers

Image: Samsung

The Big Three telcos – Optus, Vodafone and Telstra – are all running preorder offers for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Here’s what each provider is offering:

Optus: Get a free storage upgrade for each handset (get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model; get the 1TB model for the price of the 512GB model). You’ll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro and a Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm)

Vodafone: Get a free storage upgrade for each handset (get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model; get the 1TB model for the price of the 512GB model). You’ll also receive a $700 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $500 for the Flip 5, in addition to the credit you’ll receive for whatever eligible device you’re trading in.

Telstra: Save $550 off the 1TB Fold 5, and $400 off both the 512GB Fold 5 and Flip 5 (this discount will be portioned out over the length of your 12-, 24- and 36-month plan). You’ll also receive a $500 bonus trade-in credit in addition to the credit you’ll receive for whatever eligible device you’re trading in (to a total of $1,300).

If you buy either handset outright directly through Samsung, you’ll also receive the same data upgrade offer as Optus and Vodafone. You’ll also receive a $500 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $300 for the Flip 5, along with a year of Samsung Care+ for free.

Amazon Australia is also offering a bundle deal if you purchase either handset outright. Not only will you get the previously mentioned double data deal, but you’ll also receive a few Samsung accessories. Preorders for the Flip 5 come with a Trio Charger, Flipsuit case and Front Protection Film, while the Fold 5 comes with a Trio Charger, 65W Trio Adaptor, Slim S-pen Case and Front Protection Film.

The best Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 deals in Australia

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in Australia

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB) plans

While both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are available for preorder now, the handsets will be released in Australia on August 18.

Here’s the pricing for each Flip 5 model:

And here’s the pricing for each Fold 5 model:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

Image: Samsung

Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080)

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Outer/Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)

3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge)

71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge) Weight: 187 grams

187 grams Camera system : Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP

: Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP Processor: 4nm Octa-Core Processor

4nm Octa-Core Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM

One eSIM and one Nano SIM Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 512GB, 256GB

512GB, 256GB Battery: 3,700mAh dual battery

3,700mAh dual battery Connectivity: 5G

5G OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Graphite, Cream, Mint, Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

Image: Samsung

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812)

7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) Cover Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904)

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions: 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge)

129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded to hinge) Weight: 253g

253g Camera (rear): Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP

Ultra Wide 12MP, Wide 50MP, Telephoto 10MP Camera (cover): 10MP selfie cam

10MP selfie cam Camera (under display): 4MP

4MP Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage: 1TB, 512GB, 265GB

1TB, 512GB, 265GB Battery: 4,400mAh dual battery

4,400mAh dual battery OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Icy Blue, Black, Cream.

More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 plans

