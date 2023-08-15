You Can Save Up to $550 off Vacuums During Dyson’s Afterpay Day Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While the second and final Afterpay Day sale for 2023 is due to kick off later this week, it looks like Dyson has kicked off its festivities early. The popular brand is running an Afterpay Day pre-sale which includes up to $550 off its bestselling vacuum cleaners. Dyson is offering complimentary gifts with select haircare product purchases as well.

Here are all the best Dyson deals and offers you need to know for Afterpay Day 2023.

The best Afterpay Day 2023 sales for Dyson vacuum cleaners

Here are the best Dyson vacuum deals available during the Afterpay Day sale:

The reason why we sing so many praises about Dyson’s vacuums is because of their unbelievably powerful suction abilities. If you’re not sure which vacuum to pick up, we have a few recommendations.

The V7 Advanced Origin is a light cord-free vacuum and features up to 40 minutes of prime suctioning time. It comes with fully-sealed filtration, a no-touch bin emptying system and the ability to automatically detangle its brush bar. It’s a versatile vacuum that can quickly transform into a handheld one (perfect for sucking the sand out of your car), and its long neck even allows you to reach those higher-up nooks and crannies.

The Dyson V10 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that sports powerful suction capabilities. It boasts a 60-minute run time, “point-and-shoot” bin emptying and comes with two cleaner heads as well as three different tools.

If you happen to own a pet, then we’d highly recommend the Gen5 Detect. Gizmodo Australia reviewed the Gen5 Detect vacuum last year, where we praised its battery life and intense suctioning abilities, calling it “Dyson’s best cordless vacuum cleaner yet.” However, we did note it’s quite heavy and pricy – although being able to save $550 off with this Afterpay Day sale helps solve the latter problem, somewhat.

We also praised the excellent cleaning ability and battery length in our review of the Dyson V15 Detect, although we had a similar issue with its weight and price:

“If the cost [of the Dyson V15 Detect] isn’t a problem (or you stretch your budget to match), you’ll find a vacuum with excellent battery life, great ease of use and plenty of accessories to cultivate the perfect clean.”

The best Afterpay Day 2023 offers for Dyson haircare

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – Recieve a complimentary gift valued up to $99

Dyson Airwrap Complete multi-styler – Recieve a complimentary gift valued up to $99

Dyson Corrale straightener – Recieve a complimentary gift valued up to $99

What is Afterpay Day?

As it turns out, Afterpay Day doesn’t take place on a single day. Instead, it’s spread out between Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 20.

Afterpay Day is one of the country’s biggest online and in-store sale events, where thousands of retailers will offer some great bargains on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing for a while now.

For those of you who’ve yet to encounter Afterpay, it takes inspiration from the benefits of lay-by and owning a credit card by offering a repayment plan that’s completely interest-free. Instead, you’ll repay your purchases in four instalments over a six-week period. The upside? You get to walk out of the store with your purchase right away.

