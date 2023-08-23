Get the New Amazon Echo Pop For $20 With a Prime Subscription

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently putting together the makings of a smart home and want a hub to tie things together, or you’re after a budget smart speaker, then this Echo Pop deal could be the missing piece you need. If you sign up for a Prime membership between now and the end of October, you’re able to nab Amazon’s latest smart speaker for $20, down from $79.

The Echo Pop comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a smart hub. You’re able to control Alexa-compatible devices with your voice and use it for day-to-day tasks, like setting timers, checking the weather or reading the news. If you’re more invested in the “speaker” part of “smart speaker”, you’re also able to use the Pop to play music through popular streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Gizmodo Australia’s Managing editor, Asha Barbaschow, reviewed the Echo Pop and was impressed by its quality, despite its budget price:

“I genuinely cannot tell you having an assistant-enabled speaker that sounds good enough in a bedroom/office that’s priced at $79 isn’t worth your investment if you’re looking for a light-touch smart speaker. The sound is fine, it comes in cute colours, and it doesn’t take up much room at all.”

That review was for the device at full price, so at $20, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better budget smart speaker.

How do you get this Echo Pop deal?

Image: Amazon

Grabbing this deal is pretty simple – all you need to do is sign up for a Prime membership and the discount will be applied shortly after.

A Prime membership is currently priced at $9.99 per month, or $79 annually, and includes a free 30-day trial. Once you sign up, you’ll get an email confirmation that credit for the Echo Pop has been automatically applied to your account within 12 hours. If you don’t want to add another subscription to your plate, you can sign up for a free trial, grab your cheap Echo Pop and then cancel your Amazon membership before the 30 days elapse.

This Echo Pop discount is only available to new members, so if you currently have or previously had a Prime subscription, then you’re out of luck. This offer is available until October 31.

You can sign up for a Amazon Prime membership here, and then grab your $20 Echo Pop here.