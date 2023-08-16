At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been holding back from getting a robot vacuum, now’s to time to throw any self-control to the wind. That’s because Ecovacs is running a massive sale on its Amazon Australia storefront, offering hundreds of dollars off its bestselling robot vacuum range.

Among the sale’s highlights, Ecovacs’ bestselling entry-level robot vacuum, the DEEBOT N8 is now down to $429 (from $999), which is among its lowest price drops ever. You can also score $700 off the elite X1 Turbo, a sucking, mopping, self-emptying and self-cleaning machine.

Even Ecovacs’ state-of-the-art robotic window cleaner is up for grabs – the perfect smart home appliance for cleaning tall windows.

To help you decide, we’ve gone ahead and broken down each of the key differences to ensure you pick the right robot vacuum for your household.

Save up to 55% off ECOVACS DEEBOT N8/N8+ robot vacuum

For those of you are new to the world of robot vacuums, or have a lower budget, your best option is Ecovacs’ N8 range. You have the option to choose between the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 itself, or the N8+ robot vacuum bundle, which also includes its self-emptying charging dock.

This robot vacuum is ideal for homes with hard floors. That doesn’t mean it won’t work well with carpets, but the N8’s suctioning power isn’t quite as strong as other robot vacuums that Ecovacs has to offer. Sitting at a suctioning strength of 2,300Pa, the N8 will pick up most of the dirt on your floors, but it just won’t dig as deep into your carpets as say a Dyson would.

That said, the Ecovacs N8 is an intelligent and efficient floor mapper, capable of cleaning your home in record speed. It even comes with a built-in water tank, so you can slap on its microfibre cleaning pad and let it mill around your space, quickly eliminating spills.

If you don’t want to get into the habit of emptying out its internal dustbin often, you’re better off upgrading to the N8+, so you only have to replace it every 60 days. The dust bags come fully sealed, so there’s little chance of sniffing up any dust or making a mess too.

If you’re picking up the N8 or N8+, it’s a good idea to grab some of the accessories, while they’re also on sale. Just like any old vacuum, you’ll need to regularly maintain its filters and brushes if you want to keep it in tip-top shape. But nothing lasts forever.

Take $800 off DEEBOT T10 Plus

Your next option is the T10 Plus, which is better suited for homes with an even split of carpeted areas and hard floors thanks to its 3,000Pa suction power. This robot is also better equipped at detecting floor traffic, such as stray cables and lost socks.

Like the N8+, the T10 Plus eliminates the need to empty the robot vacuum yourself since it can wheel itself back to its docking station and take care of the dirty work on its own. What’s better is that you can go longer without replacing the dust bag for up to 75 days, depending on how much you use it.

The T10 Plus is also equipped with an air freshener capsule to ensure your home smells peachy clean after every run-through.

Save $700 on DEEBOT X1 Turbo

The X1 Turbo is one of the ultimate robot vacuums on the market. It sucks, mops, self-empties and even cleans its own mopping pads. But what really seals the deal is the fact that its comes with a built-in security camera.

When E-Commerce Writer Isabella Noyes reviewed the X1 Turbo, she found a great use for the X1 Turbo as a pet camera to spy on her cat. Since you can control this robot vacuum from your phone, you can actually send it zooming around your house to check on your pet, which is much more effective at keeping an eye on them, unlike stationary pet cams.

This is perhaps your best choice if you live in a largely carpeted home. The X1 Turbo has a suctioning power of 5,000Pa, which is more than double what the N8 offers and is proven to dig deep into the fibres of your carpet, leaving fluffy track marks of a job well done.

If you want any accessories for the X1 Turbo, here are a bunch that are on sale right now:

Save $120 on ECOVACS Winbot W1 PRO Window Cleaner Robot

The last deal we’d like to mention is on Ecovacs’ Winbot W1 Pro. In another review completed by Isabella, she discovered that her balcony windows had never looked cleaner after trialling Ecovacs’ robotic window cleaner.

While it is an expensive smart home gadget, it’s a worthy investment if you have those massive floor-to-ceiling windows.