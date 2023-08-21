These Are the Fastest NBN Plans Across Every Speed Tier

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you have a need for speed that your current internet connection just isn’t meeting, we’re here to help. Whether it’s grabbing a faster NBN plan in the tier you’re currently connected to or upgrading to an entirely different speed tier, there are a few good options out there – some of which include decent discounts for new customers.

We’ve rounded up the fastest connections for each NBN speed tier, based on the typical evening speeds listed by each internet provider.

Before you sign up for one of these plans, it’s also important to note that these typical evening speeds are just indications of what you can reasonably expect. There are other factors that could impact the speed of your internet connection, such as the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 25 plan, then you’re pretty spoiled for choice. A considerable amount of providers are offering plans with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

In terms of cheap plans, Tangerine is currently offering its NBN 25 plan for $44.90 per month for the first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, Exetel is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $53.99 per month for the first six months, and then $64.99 per month thereafter.

There’s also Southern Phone, which is running an introductory price that’s a hair more expensive than Exetel at $55 per month, but will last for the first 12 months of your connection. After the first year with the provider is over, the plan’s price will increase to $65 per month.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours. Most of these speedy providers have plans priced at $75, but a few are offering introductory discounts for new customers.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.80 per month for the first six months. However, after that discount period ends, Dodo’s monthly bill will jump to $75 per month.

Exetel is the next cheapest option at $53.99 per month for your first six months and $74.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to NBN 100 speeds.

Spintel is offering an NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months before it’ll be bumped up to $64.95 per month. At full price, that’s cheaper than most non-discounted NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Currently, six NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps for their NBN 100 plans: Aussie Broadband, Exetel, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest congestion-free plan available in this speed tier at $65 per month for the first 12 months and then $85 per month after the discount ends.

Up next is Exetel, which is charging $68.99 per month for your first six months. After this period ends, the price will jump up to $84.99 per month. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up to NBN 250 speeds provided you have a connection that can support it.

SpinTel is a hair more expensive initially, billing $69 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and then cheaper at $79.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra, Southern Phone, Swoop and Aussie Broadband take out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, with each provider reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

At $94 per month, newcomer Swoop currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan of these four congestion-free providers. While this introductory price is decent, it only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which your bill will increase to $129 per month.

Southern Phone is running an offer where you’ll only pay $95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $115 per month thereafter. Even at full price, this plan has some solid bang for your buck, considering the speeds you’ll be getting.

Telstra‘s plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $120 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years. You’ll also get two months of Binge and four months of Spotify Premium for free.

When it comes to price, Aussie Broadband‘s plan sits in between these two providers. At $129 per month, it’s cheaper than Telstra but more expensive than Souther Phone.

Superloop is currently running an introductory offer for its NBN 250 plans where you’ll only pay $85 per month for the first six months, and then $99 per month after the discount period ends. Superloop reports a solid 240Mbps during peak hours, and the plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

Optus is up next and is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $119 per month thereafter. This plan also includes an Ultra WiFi Modem (with 4G backup) for $0, provided you remain connected for 36 months.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of top NBN 1000 speeds, Southern Phone is leading the pack with typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. When compared to other plans in this tier, these high speeds are also fairly priced. You’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months of your plan, and then $135 per month thereafter.

Superloop may be reporting slightly slower speeds of 600Mbps, but this just happens to be the cheapest NBN 1000 plan that’s currently available. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $109 per month.

Up next are Aussie Broadband and Optus, which are both reporting 600Mbps during peak hours. Aussie bills $149 per month for its NBN 1000 plan, while Optus is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $129 per month for the first six months ($149 per month thereafter).

Swoop also manages to crack the top five fastest plans, with typical evening speeds of 582Mbps. Similar to its NBN 250 plan, Swoop’s initial price is pretty good for the speeds you’re getting – $109 per month for the first six months – but once this introductory period ends, the increase is quite steep $149 per month.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.