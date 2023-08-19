Ford Embraces Subscriptions With ‘Standard’ BlueCruise Tech in the U.S.

Starting with the 2024 model year, the F-150, Lightning, Expedition, and Lincoln’s Navigator, Nautilus, and some Corsair trims will all come standard with Ford’s BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving technology, according to Automotive News. The catch is the subscription part of the deal. As Ford explains, buyers have three options with BlueCruise: either pay upfront for the tech as a package, enjoy the 90-day trial period when they purchase their car, or pony up for either monthly or annual plans.

BlueCruise activation for Ford customers costs $US2,100 for three years at time of order or vehicle purchase. If a customer chooses not to activate upfront, after their complimentary trial they can choose an annual plan for $800 or a monthly plan for $75. If a customer chooses to forego activating BlueCruise, they can continue to experience Adaptive Cruise Control, which lets the driver set a cruising speed and distance from the vehicle ahead, including in stop-and-go traffic.

So how does Ford really feel about subscriptions? They feel great, actually, per Auto News.

“I firmly believe that when services deliver value to the customer, it’s appropriate for customers to pay for those services, and that allows us to then take that money and invest in delivering even better services,” [Peter Stern, Ford’s new president of integrated services] said. “Of course, we’re committed to delivering a great experience for every customer, whether they pay for a subscription and service or not. But we can do better for them when we have a subscription and when we have a service that’s paid for.”

Will customers want to deal with ever-increasing subscription prices on everything from Disney+ to food delivery options and their car? The market will decide, as always.

