Furby Is Back, if You Have $100 to Spend on Nostalgia

Today on things I never thought I’d write: Folks, the Furby is back.

Hasbro has today announced the availability of the new generation of creepy af, yet cute, toys, with a very clear target of millennials who want to relive their childhood (and who now have adult money and/or kids they want to share the experience of owning a Furby with).

“A new generation of kids can discover their own curious little creature and kindred spirit, that’s sure to be their next BFF,” Hasbro said in a press release. “Furby reminds kids that they can be their hilarious, wacky, perfectly imperfect selves, because that is what makes them – and the world – a little more special.”

We knew something was brewing, the @furby Instagram started posting again in June, alongside an official announcement, of course.

Between 1998-2000, more than 40 million Furbies were sold around the world. And all they could do was haunt your dreams and talk in gibberish.

Well, that’s a bit harsh. The Furby was really a time and place a whole generation will never forget. If you’ve never actually seen a Furby in real life, or it’s been some time between drinks, the little dudes had realistic ear wiggles, iconic expressive eyes, and their own language called Furbish.

“Furby was more than just a toy… it was a personality meant to make you believe it was alive,” Hasbro said.

Hasbro said the new range features five voice-activated modes and over 600 responses, including lights, sounds, and 10 songs. Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and feeding of its pretend Pizza Charm.

“Kids can care for Furby by feeding them, combing their furhawk, and dressing them up with the included clip-on beads and fashion accessories. Don’t forget to comb and style that iconic fur for even more best-friend moments. The more playtime with Furby, the more fun they can unlock,” the press release continued.

Furby will be available in two new colours, Purple from all major retailers and Coral (exclusive to Toymate). Both will be available from September 1 for RRP $99.99. Wild.

