The Google Pixel 8 May Come Without a SIM Card Slot

With the Google Pixel 7 out in the wild since September, we’re eagerly awaiting this year’s Pixel 8, which we have some (but not too much) information on.

So, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your phone and are interested in Google’s upcoming device, here’s what you can expect from the device before it launches later this year.

Google Pixel 8

There is most likely going to be a Google Pixel 8 phone in some form, keeping up with the company’s Pixel range of smartphones. It’s unlikely that Google will depart from its annual device release schedule and it’s even more unlikely that Google will abandon the Pixel range.

Will the Pixel 8 ditch physical SIM cards?

Leaker Mishal Raaman posted on Twitter in August 2023 theorising that the upcoming Pixel 8 could do away with SIM cards altogether, instead switching to eSIM as Apple is expected to (the iPhone 14 was expected to ship without a SIM slot, but it ended up having one in the Australian market). According to Raaman, leaked renders of the Pixel 8 are missing SIM slots, whereas previous leaks of the 6 and 7 didn’t shed the slot. Rahman does say to take this with a grain of salt, but it could spell trouble for Aussie phone users who don’t have access to eSIM through their network provider.

“Still, it would make sense for Google to ditch the SIM card tray on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at least in U.S. models. Apple’s iPhone 14 series is already eSIM-only in the U.S. Plus, Google has been working on making it possible to transfer eSIMs between devices and convert a pSIM to an eSIM,” Rahman wrote.

What specs will the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have?

In July 2023, leaker Yogesh Brar revealed what may be the specs of both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Brar wrote on Twitter that Pixel 8 would ship with a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120hz refresh rate (up from 90hz on the Pixel 7), the Tensor G3 chip, 8GB RAM with a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, an 11MP selfie lens, and a 4,485mAh battery (up from 4,355mAh on the Pixel 7) with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging.

Later, Brar wrote about the Pixel 8 Pro, expecting it to ship with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G3 chip, 12GB RAM with a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage, a 50MP main camera, a 64MP ultrawide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, an 11MP selfie lens, a temperature sensor, and a 4,950mAh battery (slightly down from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 5,000mAh battery) with 27W wired charging.

Brar wrote that we can expect the Pixel 8 in early October, while the Pixel 8 Pro is just expected for ‘October’.

In August 2023, Android Central (via WinFuture) further reported that the Pixel 8 would include a 128GB and 256GB version, while there’s a chance for a Pixel 8 Pro 512GB model, but no 1TB model, unlike flagship alternatives from Apple and Samsung. Licorice, Peony, and Haze will also likely be the colour options for the base model, while Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky may be the colour options for the 8 Pro. These colour options are in line with another leak from June.

Has the Google Pixel 8 leaked?

As reported by Droid Life in July 2023, the Google Pixel 8 actually leaked in the flesh on Reddit. A test unit was posted on the Google Pixel subreddit (now deleted). The leaked unit matched our expectations for the device, including the wider camera glass across the bar, the temperature sensor, and the flat screen (the Pixel 7 used a waterfall-style glass, bent on the edges).

When will the Pixel 8 be released?

Following trends from earlier Google Pixel devices, it’s likely that the next Pixel device will be released in October 2023.

What can it do?

One of the most notable changes the Google Pixel 8 will bring about is a smaller screen for the standard model, as according to industry analyst Ross Young.

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to include a 6.16-inch display, down from the 6.32-inch screen on the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will retain the 6.7-inch screen size seen on the Pixel 7 Pro. Panel production is expected to start in May.

While Google hasn’t confirmed any of the features in the upcoming phone, it’s likely that the Google Pixel 8 will support a third-generation version of the Tensor chip, which is unique to Google phones. According to Galaxy Club, Samsung is returning to manufacture the chip and is in the process of testing it.

Per a report from Android Police, the Google Tensor G3 is currently in testing. Codenamed Zuma, Google’s third-gen custom chipset is rumoured to be based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor. The current Google Tensor G2 remains a 5nm chipset, so this could improve efficiency and overall performance.

The camera system is also what we’re going to be keeping a close eye on this year. Last year, the Pixel 7 Pro had a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto (along with a 10.8MP selfie cam). With Samsung packing its S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera and Apple rumoured to up its camera game with the iPhone 15 range, too, we’re expecting big things in the camera department from Google this year.

Additionally, as reported by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to include an infrared heat sensor. Wojciechowski’s leak was the first time we’ve been able to see the phone outside of renders. As shown in a now taken-down video that demonstrates the feature, users can direct the sensor towards a forehead to check a person’s temperature. The camera bar also looks slightly different, with a single glass panel covering all three lenses. As per 9to5Google, more media assets of the Google Pixel 8 have also leaked as of July 2023.

How many phones will be in the range?

It’s likely that the upcoming Google Pixel range will include two phones, similar to the Pixel 7 and 6. Winfuture reports that two devices, codenamed ‘Husky’ and ‘Shiba’ are the upcoming devices, and will likely include a smaller, standard device and a larger, more powerful device (like the Pixel 7 range). With the cheaper Pixel 7 (the 7a) announced earlier this month, it’s likely there will also be a Pixel 8a. Unfortunately, while the Pixel Fold was also announced, it’s not coming to Australia.

How much will the Pixel 8 cost?

Prices for the new Google phones has not been confirmed; however, they’ll likely be similar to the pricing of 2022’s Pixel 7 range of devices. In July 2023, leaker Brar indicated that the Pixel 7 would start at $US649, or about $950 in Australia from a straight conversion – XDA-Developers noted that the U.S. pricing would put it above the Pixel 7 by $US50, which will likely mean a price bump down under as well.

The Pixel 7 starts at $999, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,299.

This article has been updated since it was first published.