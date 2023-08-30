October ‘Made By Google’ Event Expected to Debut Pixel 8 Handset

Another day, another phone launch event. This time, it’s a Google event and unlike Apple, the search giant punching well above its weight in the smartphone game has all but told us a new Pixel flagship is coming. The event will be called, of course, Made By Google.

Here’s the hype vid.

Made By Google will take place at 10 am ET October 4 in New York City. That translates to 1 am October 4 in AEDT (daylight savings starts the weekend beforehand) and a bit more palatable 10 pm October 4 in AWST.

Aside from messing with our circadian rhythm, the Made By Google Pixel event, if we go by last year’s, (products featured in the promo pic for this article) will include a livestream keynote where, aside from being expected to unveil its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones, Google may announce the Pixel Watch 2, and more hardware.

Though we didn’t get any real hint at the Pixel 8 at Google I/O earlier this year as the company focused on its AI initiatives and the Google Pixel Fold, there have been plenty of leaks to fill the void. One leak has even come directly from Google, albeit inadvertently. The Pixel 8 Pro should include the company’s Tensor G3 chip, the third in the line started back with the Pixel 6. Leaks from Android Authority have hinted that the G3 chip will include nine CPU cores and a performance boost to go along with it. The graphics on the Pixel 8 are expected to be similarly enhanced with 10 GPU cores running at 890MHz compared to the Tensor G2’s 7, according to the rumours.

Otherwise, the Pixel 8 should see some improvements to its camera array with the introduction of a 64 MP ultrawide sensor. The new phone might go back to its older, more curved corners, and—according to 9to5Google—feature colours found on the Pixel Fold. These include Porcelain, Obsidian, plus some sort of “Sea” blue hue.

As far as the Pixel Watch 2 goes, 9to5Google reports that the sequel smartwatch should make the switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip. The watch should also get a much-improved battery life compared to its older brother, with rumours pointing to 24 hours of operation with its always-on display turned on. It will also likely sport Wear OS 4.

There’s still the lingering possibility of new Nest devices, but there’s been little to no rumours on that front compared to Google’s phone and wearable lines. We’ll update this post closer to the event.

While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.