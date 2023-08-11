The Jabra Elite 85T Might Just Be the Best Wireless Earbuds Under $170 Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Here at Gizmodo Australia, we’re particularly big fans of Jabra’s earbuds, especially the Elite 85t. The audio brand has consistently brought some tip-top quality when it comes to audio performance and noise-cancellation, standing toe-to-toe with some of the bigger names out there, and usually at a more budget-friendly price too.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you can currently snag a pair of the Jabra Elite 85t on sale for $169 over at Amazon Australia, down from its usual $299 price tag.

For a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation, being able to pick them up for $130 off is a sound deal.

What makes the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds worth buying?

The Elite 85t earbuds that are on sale right now come with plenty of solid features that include advanced active noise-cancellation and hear-through, a compact design and 12mm speakers. The earbuds are also both dust, water and sweatproof, so you can wear them while working out and not have to worry about potentially damaging them.

Where these earbuds really shine is their fantastically long battery life. You can run up a pair of the Elite 85t for up to 5.5 hours with another 19.5 stored in the charging case before you need to recharge them, and that’s with active noise-cancelling on.

Most importantly, these headphones sound great. Despite its size, the Elite really pack a punch. The companion Jabra Sound+ app gives you a decent amount of audio customisability, so you can build out a music profile that works for you.

But don’t just take our word for it. Our E-Commerce Editor, Chris Neill, reviewed these puppies a while back and here’s what he thought: