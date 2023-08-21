Look at Pizza Hut’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ‘Ooze’ Range and Tell Me You’d Eat It

You know when you see something so out there, you just have to show someone? Well, I present to you: The mutant ‘ooze’ pizza from Pizza Hut, to tie in with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to be a good movie, among many brilliant animated films this year, but that’s not what we’re focusing on right now – we’re focusing on an extremely weird fast food tie-in for said movie, coming our way from Pizza Hut.

“Pizza Hut, the culinary delight of choice for Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo [the turtles], is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new Mutagen Ooze range, available now at Pizzahut.com.au,” Pizza hut said.

“Crafted as a tribute to the TMNT saga, this tantalising sauce combines tangy, creamy, herby, and garlicky ranch flavours, enriched with a distinctive TMNT Mutagen twist and a generous dash of Mayhem. The addition of this zesty concoction promises to captivate taste buds and bring a burst of excitement to every bite.”

Did somebody say the Jokeroni?

First up, the term ‘ooze’ is a running gag in the film: It’s how the turtles like to refer to the mutagen waste that turned them into crime-fighting mutants, because the sound of ‘ooze’ really rolls off the tongue.

Second thing: Ingredients and flavour-wise, it’s likely safe to eat. I mean, I doubt real radioactive ooze would pass as an ingredient by Australian food safety standards, so Pizza Hut has likely toned it down a bit for the human mouth. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t tried it, and I likely won’t because the only vegetarian option of the mutant ooze range is a cheese pizza.

Sorry, I really glossed over that point. It’s not just pizza – mutant ooze is on a lot of other stuff.

That’s right, humble reader: You’re not just limited to a creamy shot of slimy mutant ooze on your pizza; the turtles have been kind enough to spray it out on Pizza Hut’s chicken wings and loaded mac and cheese chicken pasta. This is the grossest paragraph I have ever written and I really hope my editor doesn’t flay me for writing it. Obviously, this collab is a lot of fun and Pizza Hut have clearly achieved what they set out to do.

Anyway, the range is available from Pizza Hut stores starting today, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem debuts in Aussie cinemas on September 7.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.