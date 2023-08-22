Pilot Accused of Using Axe to Attack Airport Parking Lot Gate

Being an airline pilot isn’t as glamorous a job as it used to be. The industry’s expansion and a shortage of pilots have meant a relentless working schedule for those operating the flights. It isn’t surprising to hear accounts of pilots being stressed or burned out, but I have never heard of a pilot pulling out an axe in an airport parking lot.

One United Airlines pilot seemingly snapped in an employee parking lot at Denver International Airport. KCNC reported that 63-year-old Kenneth Henderson Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief in early August. The alleged incident was caught on the airport’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows someone in a pilot’s uniform, identified as Jones, attack a parking lot gate with an axe.

In the video, an axe-wielding Jones took 23 chops at the arm of the employee parking lot’s exit gate until it came off the base. The police report states that Jones was trying to leave the lot, but there was a line of six vehicles in each of the three exit lanes. Drivers had issues leaving because they didn’t have the proper documentation to lift the gate, meaning that they were stuck at the head of the line and blocking everyone else.

Jones attempted to flee on foot when a parking lot attendant confronted him. The attendant went for the axe, and the two struggled for the weapon for a few minutes. The fight ended when a second airport employee helped pull the axe away from Jones. Police later arrested the pilot in a nearby field. According to officers, Jones said, “he just hit his breaking point.” The airport claims that Jones caused $700 in damage.

In a statement to the Associated Press, United Airlines stated that Jones “was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.” The pilot is scheduled to appear in Adams County Court on September 25 for an arraignment.