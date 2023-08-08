Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hi all, hope your week is going well so far. We’ve got a few things from the tech world to share with you this morning if you’ve got some time to spare.

1. Woolworths Mobile rebrand

Kicking things off with Woolworths this morning and the grocery giant has announced a bit of a rebrand for its mobile arm. Woolworths Mobile has rebranded to Everyday Mobile from Woolworths. “Our rebrand to Everyday Mobile from Woolworths brings our service into the Everyday Rewards family, helping members unlock even more value,” head of Everyday Mobile from Woolworths James McMurrogh said. There’s not a whole lot else to it, but as with every rebrand, the brand is offering some discounts, which you can read about here.

2. Amazon to open fulfilment centre in north Melbourne

Amazon Australia has announced plans to open its second Australian robotics fulfilment centre in Craigieburn, Northern Melbourne. Amazon sent a news blast this morning that noted excavation works had begun on the site, with the new fulfilment centre targeted for completion by 2025. The fulfilment centre, it said, will span around 209,000 square metres across four levels (equivalent to 11 Melbourne Cricket Grounds, or five times the size of Federation Square). We went on a tour of the Western Sydney fulfilment centre, read about that over here.

3. Nvidia’s new AI processor is here

Nvidia has overnight announced an updated AI processor, the Grace Hopper Superchip, which combines graphics and processing capabilities upping both capacity and speed, with the company describing it as the “world’s first HBM3e processor [that] offers groundbreaking memory and bandwidth”.

4. UK electoral role data breach

Over to the UK and BleepingComputer is reporting that the UK Electoral Commission has disclosed a massive data breach exposing the personal information of anyone who registered to vote in the United Kingdom between 2014 and 2022. Per the report we learn the disclosure comes 10 months after the Commission first detected the breach and two years after the initial breach occurred.

5. $40 billion valuation for Canva

Ending back in Australia with a report from The Australian that declares Aussie startup Canva is now worth a whopping $38.8 billion. BILLION. While that’s a lot, Canva’s $US25.5 billion valuation is down 36.25 per cent from a peak of $US40 billion in September 2021 but co-founder Cliff Obrecht, per the report, described the valuation as “solid” compared to other software companies. We can’t go a day without using Canva. They’re clearly unstoppable.

Have a great day.