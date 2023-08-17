Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning friends, TGIF. This edition of 5 Things is a little special to us – it’s the one-year anniversary. Something small we hope makes navigating the tech world a little easier, or gives you the TL;DR so you don’t have to find it yourself. Either way, thanks for your continued support, seeing this read by you all every morning makes the early start and hustle worth it and we appreciate each and every one of you. Let’s jump in.

1. Microsoft wants to be a part of the hype cycle, too

Starting with Microsoft this morning and the Redmond giant has started sending out save-the-date invites to a “special event” in New York City on September 21, but, per Engadget, the company hasn’t provided any details on what to expect as yet. This is likely to be Microsoft’s major fall hardware event, which is where we usually see the latest Surface devices and maybe an update to its work with throwing ChatGPT into everything. As per usual, expect September 21 to be around 3-4am on September 22 for us. It’s cute when a company tries to match the hype of Apple.

2. The end of NFTs?

Next up: The end of the NFT is finally here (hopefully). Remember when some people thought NFTs were the future? Yeah, that was a fun time. The Verge is reporting this morning that OpenSea, the biggest NFT marketplace still fully enforcing royalty fees, has plans to stop the mandatory collection of resale fees for artists. So, from March 2024, those fees that were meant to be the whole point of NFTs will essentially just be tips. So buyers will not be helping artists, they’ll be….. you’ll have a .jpg of a thing.

3. $US25 to say an Amazon product is good

You may have asked yourself once or twice before: How do “”””””influencers”””””” live? Turns out companies not only give them free shit (not transferable for things like rent or groceries), but they also get cash (transferable for things like rent or groceries), but Amazon is trying to be stingy. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon.com has called on influencers to make hundreds of videos for $US25 a pop, about a 10th of the going rate. In an email to product-testers-who-post-on-social-media, Amazon asked them to submit videos showing two or more products. The e-commerce giant said it would pay up to $US12,500 per creator in exchange for a maximum of 500 videos that meet the company’s criteria. Amazon ‘pay someone in America a living wage’ challenge.

4. YouTube 4 tha kids

YouTube has announced Samples, which is a new in-app feature where users can scroll through short music video clips. If it sounds like a TikTok FYP to you, you’re correct. As Wired puts it: Welcome back to the short-form video wars. Ugh. Wired interviewed a product manager from YouTube about the new feature, according to the report, he knows the feed is designed to engage younger listeners who scroll through quick videos on social media and see it as a way to find something fresh. You love to see innovation on platforms that are trying something new instead of copying each other /s.

5. @jack quits Insta

Speaking of platforms copying each other, we’re ending with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey today who has quit Instagram. Per TechCrunch, the @jack handle on Instagram is back up for grabs. In a post on the decentralised social media platform Nostr, Dorsey shared he deleted the account after years of non-use. “Don’t know why it took me so long,” he wrote. “I think I was in the first 10 accounts on the platform, and one of the first angel investors. [Instagram co-founder] Kevin [Systrom] was our intern at Odeo.” This was well before @Zuck got his hands on it. Maybe @jack and @zuck will fight for who makes money off the handle?

BONUS ITEM: Leaving you today with a motivational message from the man who has produced so much content for 5 Things over the last 12 months. Thank you, Elon.

Have a great weekend, everyone!