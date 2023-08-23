Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Thursday, hope your week has been good so far. Shockingly, we’ve got some tech news for you this morning.

1. Aussie charities suffer from third-party data breach

Reports emerged yesterday that more than 70 Australian charities were on alert after it was revealed Brisbane-based Pareto Phone, a charity telefundraising platform, had been breached. Per the ABC, thousands of Aussies have had their details compromised, just by donating to the likes of The Cancer Council, Canteen, The Fred Hollows Foundation, and the Australian Conservation Foundation. The Fred Hollows Foundation said 1,700 of its donors were affected, and claimed the data had been held without the charity’s knowledge. Canteen said 2,600 donors had their details leaked, the Cancer Council said the hack affected a “very small number” of its donors, and the Conservation Foundation says data of 13,500 donors has been caught up in the hack.

2. Huawei accused of building secret microchip factories

Over to The Guardian and it’s reporting Huawei has been accused by a leading association of semiconductor manufacturers of building a collection of secret chip-making facilities across China to help the technology company bypass U.S. sanctions. The U.S. commerce department had added Huawei to its export control list in 2019 over security concerns but the company denies being a security risk. Australia soon followed suit. Anyway, Huawei is accused of moving into chip production last year and was receiving an estimated $US30 billion in state funding from the government. It’s also reported that Huawei had acquired at least two existing plants and was building three others.

3. Google’s AR device facing setbacks

Next up is Google, and The Verge is reporting Insider (which is paywalled) as revealing the company’s plan to launch a mixed reality headset with Samsung is facing setbacks. Per the report, the rumoured device, which is apparently called Project Moohan internally, is supposed to offer a mixed-reality experience powered by the Android platform. It has reportedly been in the works since at least last year.

4. ACCC opens NBN SAU consult

NBN Co last week made another revision to its Special Access Undertaking, after its last proposed variation in May got rejected by the ACCC. The Special Access Undertaking (SAU) is a key part of the regulation of the NBN. Essentially, they’re the terms that govern how NBN Co operates. The SAU is, as of yesterday, open for submissions from the telecommunications industry, consumer groups, and other interested parties, so while the SAU process has been draggggggging, the wheels are again spinning.

5. A truckin’ cool trial

Following the trial of a self-driving truck on CityLink and the Monash Freeway last year, toll road operator Transurban has announced a new partnership with Plus, a global Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving software company, to advance its automated freight program. The partnership will build on the self-driving truck trial to explore how Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, combined with smart road infrastructure, could help make trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable in Australia.

BONUS ITEM: India becomes the fourth country to land on the Moon.

Have a great day.