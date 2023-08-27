Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s a new week and it’s time to get stuck into the tech news.

1. The iPad Pro could be getting a redesign

kicking things off and it’s the latest from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, reporting that the iPad Pro model scheduled for 2024 will ship with a bit of a redesign. Gurman reckons the next iPad Pro will mark the first major redesign of the ‘Pro’ range since 2018; it’s expected to ship with an Apple M3 chip, 11-inch and 13-inch screens, and will be the first iPad to feature an OLED display. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard is also expected to get a touch-up to make it more laptop-like with a larger trackpad.

Power On: Apple readies revamped iPad Pro for next year with M3 chip, OLED displays and a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad https://t.co/NZNED8Hfgg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 27, 2023

2. The Pixel 8 may have AI photography tricks up its sleeve

Staying on leaks for a moment, it’s expected that the Google Pixel 8 will ship with some AI photography tricks. As reported by Android Central, some Pixel superfans have received surveys from Google about phone purchasing scenarios, in which, new features of the Pixel 8 were supposedly hinted at. An audio magic eraser was reportedly hinted to, with the feature possibly tied to the ‘Magic Editor’ Google recently showcased.

3. Virgin Australia announces a baggage tracking solution

Virgin Australia has announced a new system to make sure customer baggage is tracked. As reported by Pedestrian.TV, passengers will be able to monitor the location of their baggage via the Virgin app. As the bag passes through checkpoints, the user will be sent push notifications about the status of their luggage. The feature will reportedly cover 70 per cent of domestic flights.

4. SpaceX launch left behind significant damage, wildlife officials claim

As reported by Mashable (by way of Bloomberg), U.S. Wildlife officials claim that the SpaceX Starship launch in April left a devasting impact on the local environment. Acres of a nearby Texas State park were found burned, pieces of concrete were found across the area, and foot-deep craters were found on-site. The launch explosion “left a 385-acre debris field that flung concrete chunks as far as 2,680 feet from the launchpad and sparked a 3.5-acre fire,” according to officials.

5. Dropbox drops unlimited storage

Dropbox is no longer offering new customers unlimited cloud storage. The company says crypto miners and other dastardly individuals pooled or resold storage space. Now, none of us can have nice things. In a blog post, the company said the unlimited plan was originally geared for companies working in a shared space. Dropbox complained that folks were “pooling” their unlimited storage together for “personal use cases” while others were reselling storage to other people. At the same time, the company pointed its crooked “j’accuse” finger at Chia, a cryptocurrency that uses a unique kind of mining apparatus dependent on storage space. This sucks.

BONUS ITEM: The gamers have decided.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting “bring back Twitter” lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

Have a lovely day.