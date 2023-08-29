Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in September

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in September, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in September include The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Castlevania: Nocturne.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Disenchantment (Season 5) – September 1

Gamera Rebirth (Season 1) -September 7

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) – September 7

Burning Body (Season 1) – September 8

Miseducation (Season 1) – September 15

Scissor Seven (Season 4) – September 21

Sex Education (Season 4) – September 21

Kengan Ashura (Season 2) – September 21

Encounters (Season 1) – September 27

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) – September 28

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 1) – September 29

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) – TBA

What’s new on Netflix? Season 5 of Disenchantment. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

A Day and a Half – September 1

Scream – September 2

Predators – September 6

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – September 6

Spy Ops – September 8

Freestyle – September 13

Once Upon a Crime – September 14

El Conde – September 15

The Saint of Second Chances – September 19

The Black Book – September 22

Cocaine Bear – September 24

Who Killed Jill Jando? – September 26

Overhaul – September 27

Street Flow 2 – September 27

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo– September 28

Mummies – September 29

Nowhere – September 29

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – TBA

What’s new on Netflix? The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Image: Netflix

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having an action-packed month, bringing us the second season of The Wheel of Time, The Boys spinoff Gen V , and The Contintental: From the World of John Wick.

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Wheel of Time (Season 2) – September 1

The Kidnapping Day (Season 1) – September 15

Wilderness (Season 1) – September 15

Killer Coaster (Season 1) – September 15

The Continental: From The World of John Wick (Season 1) – September 22

Gen V (Season 1) – September 29

What’s new on Prime Video? Gen V. Image: Amazon

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Sentinelle – September 8

Till – September 10

John Wick – September 11

John Wick Chapter 2 – September 11

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum – September 11

A Million Miles Away – September 15

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video? A Million Miles Away. Image: Amazon

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a small month. Highlights include The Little Mermaid (2023) and The Other Black Girl.

What new TV shows are out on Disney+?

I Am Groot (Season 2) – September 6

Demons and Saviors (Season 1) – September 6

Praise Petey (Season 1) -September 6

The Other Black Girl (Season 1) – September 13

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Season 1) – September 13

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Season 1) – September 13

Phoenix: Eden 17 (Season 1) – September 13

What’s new on Disney+? Season 2 of I Am Groot. Image: Disney

What new movies are out on Disney+?

The Jewel Thief – September 1

Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – September 8

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – September 13

Lang Lang Plays Disney – September 15

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – September 20

No One Will Save You – September 22

What’s new on Disney+? The Jewel Thief. Image: Hulu

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy. Highlights include Cocaine Bear and Babylon.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

Black Ops (Season 1) – September 4

Moebius (Season 1) – September 4

Planet Earth II: Diaries (Season 1) – September 6

The Sixth Commandment (Season 1) – September 14

Secrets of Playboy (Season 2) – September 16

American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12) – September 21

History’s Greatest Heists (Season 1) – September 28

Young Sheldon (Season 6) – September 29

What’s new on Binge? American Horror Story: Delicate. Image: FX

What new movies are out on Binge?

65 – September 1

The Lost City of Z – September 1

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music – September 1

Knock at the Cabin – September 3

Florida Man – September 4

The Goldfinch – September 4

Babylon – September 8

1972: Munich’s Black September – September 13

Children of Men – September 20

Cocaine Bear – September 24

The Crusaders: Fortress of Faith – September 28

Mummies – September 29

What’s new on Binge? 65. Image: Sony

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot going on this month on Stan. Highlights for this month include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the second season of Power Book IV: Force.

What new TV shows are out on Stan?

Power Book IV: Force (Season 2) – September 1

Beyblade Burst: Quad Drive (Season 1) – September 8

Beyblade Burst: Quad Strike (Season 1) – September 8

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1) – September 11

Ride with Norman Reedus (Season 6) – September 11

Shooter (Seasons 1 – 3) – September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5) – September 15

Bajillionaires (Season 1) – September 20

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1) – September 21

Caught (Season 1) – September 28

Robyn Hood (Season 1) – September 28

Jack Irish (Season 3) – September 28

What’s new on Stan? Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. Image: Starz

What new movies are out on Stan?

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – September 1

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – September 1

Gemini Man – September 1

Brightburn – September 2

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War – September 2

Legend – September 3

Cujo – September 3

Eden – September 4

High Crimes – September 5

Crank – September 8

Rocketman – September 8

Superman: Man Of Tomorrow – September 10

One Ranger – September 11

The Butterfly Effect 3 – September 11

Darker Than Midnight (2014) – September 12

Get The Gringo – September 13

Paddington – September 15

Paddington 2 – September 15

A Quiet Place – September 15

Warm Bodies – September 19

Pet Sematary (1989) – September 23

Pet Sematary (2019) – September 23

Cobweb – September 23

The Box – September 25

Neruda – September 26

Downsizing – September 29

A Night’s Tale – September 30

What’s new on Stan? Paddington 2. Image: Studio Canal

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, there’s hardly anything that would interest Gizmodo Australia readers, but highlights this month include Babylon and season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

Ghost – September 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – September 1

The Untouchables – September 1

Forrest Gump – September 1

Saving Private Ryan – September 1

Cast Away – September 1

A.I Artificial Intelligence – September 1

The Loud House (Season 7) – September 6

The Patrick Star Show (Season 1) – September 6

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) – September 7

Babylon – September 8

Sing 2 – September 9

They/Them – September 9

The Gold – September 14

What’s new on Paramount+? Babylon. Image: Paramount

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Not much going on here either this month, but we’re keen for Elevator Game.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Perpetrator – September 1

Blood Flower – September 8

Elevator Game – September 15

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster – September 22

Nightmare – September 29

What’s new on Shudder? Elevator Game. Image: Shudder

