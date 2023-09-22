The World’s First iPhone 15 Owner Is Actually an Android User

The iPhone 15 went on sale today, with Apple starting global sales in Sydney (the perks of being the future), holding a small celebration at its George Street store. As normal for an iPhone launch day, there were lines out the front and groups of people gathered on the other side of the road, and when the doors opened at 8 am on the dot, the first person in line got escorted in and applauded on their way to the shiny new device (actually, Apple’s employees were all gathered around and clapping for the moment leading up to the opening). Not exactly news you might say, but, this year, the first iPhone 15 owner is, well, now was, an Android user.

Md Badsha Bulbul (pictured above), or just Bulbul, told Gizmodo Australia he had queued out the front of the store since 11 pm last night (that’s a nine-hour wait).

We asked Bulbul what he was most excited for and his response was the Action Button and the titanium chassis of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (he bought the 256GB model, if you’re interested), but he’s also a passionate photographer, so taking snaps would also be a highlight. He was visibly very excited.

Md Badsha Bulbul holding his new iPhone 15 Pro Max with an Apple employee. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

“I hope this phone will make my life easier and better… I’m very lucky to get the phone as the first person in Australia” Bulbul told Gizmodo Australia, new phone in hand.

“I used to use Android for my old phone, and this is the first iPhone I’m going to have… This is really very gorgeous, man.”

Moving over from a Samsung Galaxy A33, one of Samsung’s cheaper A series devices, Bulbul’s likely to see quite a bit of camera improvement. We certainly loved the iPhone 15 Pro Max in our review, especially for its cameras.

And, as the iPhone 15 now uses USB-C, moving to the new device is likely to be less annoying for Android users than it was previously, without the need to adopt the Lightning charger (RIP), so there’s a chance many Android die-hards will be making the switch, too.

Anyway, the iPhone 15 range, including the standard model, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, go on sale today, along with the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Happy Apple Christmas, iPhone users.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

