Every iPhone 15 Pro Max Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Who would’ve guessed that Apple would announce a brand-new iPhone in the middle of September? Unveiled during its recent ‘Wonderlust’ event, the iPhone 15 is the latest version of Apple’s flagship smartphone. The Pro Max is the beefiest handset of the iPhone 15, for both size and specs. With a 6.7-inch OLED display, the Pro Max is running on the brand-new A17 Pro chip, with a battery life of up to 29 hours and triple back-mounted cameras.

Unlike the base model iPhone 15, the chassis of the Pro Max is made of titanium. Also, we’d be remiss not to mention the Lightning port being replaced by a USB-C connection.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs

Image: Apple

Size : 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm

: 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm Weight : 221 grams

: 221 grams Display : 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.7‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A17 Pro chip

: A17 Pro chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam Battery life : Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed)

: Up to 29 hours of video playback (up to 25 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 15 series will be released in Australia on September 22. Preorders for the iPhone 15 Pro Max begin on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST).

What is the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price in Australia?

256GB model : $2,199

: $2,199 512GB model : $2,549

: $2,549 1TB model: $2,899

More iPhone 15 plans

