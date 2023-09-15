Every iPhone 15 Pro Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Announced earlier this week, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to be the most powerful iteration of Apple’s smartphone yet, with upgraded cameras, screens and processors. Or, as put by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, it’s “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created”. The 15 Pro will be running off Apple’s latest chip, the A17 Pro, with a Super Retina XDR OLED display and a trio of back-mounted cameras – all of which will be housed in a titanium chassis.
And, if you’ve ever found yourself wondering “I wish I could play Death Stranding on my iPhone”, then we have some great news for you. Apple has promised that recent AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village, along with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be fully playable on the iPhone 15 Pro.
Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 Pro from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Optus iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans
Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Telstra iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 1TB plans
iPhone 15 Pro specs
- Size: 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm
- Weight: 187 grams
- Display: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Processor: A17 Pro chip
- Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam
- Battery life: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)
- Fast-charge–capable: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes
- Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)
- Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium (we get it, it’s titanium).
What is the iPhone 15 Pro’s release date in Australia?
Preorders for the iPhone 15 Pro begin on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST). The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22
What is the iPhone 15 Pro’s price in Australia?
- 128GB model: $1,849
- 256GB model: $2,049
- 512GB model: $2,399
- 1TB model: $2,749
