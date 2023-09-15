Every iPhone 15 Pro Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Announced earlier this week, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to be the most powerful iteration of Apple’s smartphone yet, with upgraded cameras, screens and processors. Or, as put by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, it’s “the most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created”. The 15 Pro will be running off Apple’s latest chip, the A17 Pro, with a Super Retina XDR OLED display and a trio of back-mounted cameras – all of which will be housed in a titanium chassis.

And, if you’ve ever found yourself wondering “I wish I could play Death Stranding on my iPhone”, then we have some great news for you. Apple has promised that recent AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village, along with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be fully playable on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here’s every preorder plan for the iPhone 15 Pro from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Telstra iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

iPhone 15 Pro specs

Size : 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm

: 146.6 mm x 70.6 mm x 8.25 mm Weight : 187 grams

: 187 grams Display : 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display

: 6.1‑inch OLED, Super Retina XDR display Resolution : 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

: 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Processor : A17 Pro chip

: A17 Pro chip Camera : 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam

: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP selfie cam Battery life : Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

: Up to 23 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed) Fast-charge–capable : Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes Water resistance : Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes) Safety : Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection Storage : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium (we get it, it’s titanium).

Preorders for the iPhone 15 Pro begin on Friday, September 15 at 10pm (AEST). The iPhone 15 range will be released in Australia on September 22

What is the iPhone 15 Pro’s price in Australia?

128GB model : $1,849

: $1,849 256GB model : $2,049

: $2,049 512GB model : $2,399

: $2,399 1TB model: $2,749

