Everywhere You Can Preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During its Connect 2023 conference, Meta finally announced a release date and full spec rundown for its mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June, the Quest 3 comes three years after the launch of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.

So what can the new Quest do, exactly? The headset includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye). With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough.

Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.

Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.

With preorders for the Quest 3 now open and an early October launch, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab Meta’s latest headset.

Where can you preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia?

Image: Meta

If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3, you can pick from one of two choices in Australia. You can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia – and even then, Amazon is only offering the model with 128GB storage model currently. In terms of pricing, the 128GB headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you preorder the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II.

Here’s where you can preorder the Meta Quest 3:

What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3

Image: Meta

Processor : Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Storage : 128GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 512GB Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Battery : Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage

: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage Display resolution : 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI

: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI Refresh rate : 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)

: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental) Field of view : 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical

: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical Lens adjustment : Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm

: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm External sensors : 2x RGB color cameras

: 2x RGB color cameras Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio

The Meta Quest 3 will begin shipping in Australia from October 10.

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia