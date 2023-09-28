Everywhere You Can Preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

During its Connect 2023 conference, Meta finally announced a release date and full spec rundown for its mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June, the Quest 3 comes three years after the launch of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.
So what can the new Quest do, exactly? The headset includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye). With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough.
Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.
Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.
With preorders for the Quest 3 now open and an early October launch, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab Meta’s latest headset.
Table of contents
Where can you preorder the Meta Quest 3 in Australia?
If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3, you can pick from one of two choices in Australia. You can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia – and even then, Amazon is only offering the model with 128GB storage model currently. In terms of pricing, the 128GB headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you preorder the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II.
Here’s where you can preorder the Meta Quest 3:
- Amazon Australia: $799.99 (128GB)
- Meta: $799.99 (128GB) | $1,049.99 (512GB)
What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3
- Processor: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
- Storage: 128GB, 512GB
- Memory: 8GB
- Battery: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage
- Display resolution: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI
- Refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)
- Field of view: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical
- Lens adjustment: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm
- External sensors: 2x RGB color cameras
- Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio
What is the release date for the Meta Quest 3 in Australia
The Meta Quest 3 will begin shipping in Australia from October 10.
Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia