The excitement around AI is starting to slow down – ChatGPT’s userbase is shrinking, Microsoft is scrambling to smoosh AI into as many products as possible, and both companies and government departments are applying extra scrutiny to the developing technology – but that doesn’t mean we’ll see an end to extremely weird AI-powered things from businesses anytime soon. Case in point: Mika, the ‘experimental CEO’ of Polish company Dictador (a drinks company).

News first started to come out about the robotic boss back in July, when Mika was first introduced to the world – but a recent report from Reuters revealed that Mika doesn’t have weekends and is “always on 24/7”. Shocking, right?

Let’s not leave it unimplied by the video, but this is silly. Dictador has created an entirely new job role for what is essentially an animatronic with similar skin and facial features to Sylvester Stallone at Planet Hollywood.

Mika supposedly helps her underlings at Dictador with company decisions, which is extremely funny in the video, with this glorified Five Nights at Freddy’s prop mimicking human movements above a table while a group of employees sit for a meeting.

“Before her promotion, Dictator originally had Mika identifying potential clients,” according to Reuters. “But now her duties have widened to tasks including choosing artists to design custom bottles.”

“My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis, and aligning with the company’s strategic objectives. It’s devoid of personal bias, ensuring unbiased and strategic choices that prioritise the organisation’s best interests,” Mika said – there’s probably an AI dataset behind the skin-like mouth that put together that word soup, but Dictador hasn’t shared which one it is (Gizmodo Australia has reached out to ask, though).

And did I hear unbiased? Like, I know that this isn’t a living thing we’re talking about here, but we simply can’t ignore that technology is inherently, always, biased, and dependent upon the data input by its creators.

“Oh she’s definitely, in fact, CEO,” Dictador Europe president Marek Szoldrowski said to Reuters. “Her data-driven capabilities and whatever she’s bringing is a big feature and advantage for the company.”

Szoldrowski then said that major executive decisions were still in human hands.

None of this is to say that AI potentially can’t help humans out with some things – tools like ChatGPT and Bard could be great for arduous tasks like putting together lists, converting time zones, or other things to just make tasks easier.

But Mika, I’m sorry, you’re likely too expensive and you don’t need to look like a human. You could be run off a laptop with Google Chrome open.

Alright, we’re at the end of the article, go home. Grab a can of AI-generated Coke on the way out.

The first ever Coke co-created by AI is here. Taste the bright, fruity taste of Coca-Cola Y3000 🫧 #CocaColaCreations pic.twitter.com/B3taG09ut2 — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) September 12, 2023

Image: Reuters/YouTube