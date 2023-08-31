Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

TGIF. Let’s just get stuck in, eh?

1. A data breach hits hits Paramount

Starting things off with a data breach for entertainment giant Paramount. Per a notice posted by BleepingComputer, Paramount’s systems got hacked and attackers gained access to personally identifiable information between May and June 2023. The report said the personal information (which included names, date of birth, U.S. Social Security number or other government-issued identification like a passport) of less than 100 individuals may have been accessed. Paramount is yet to reveal if the affected people are employees or customers/subscribers of Paramount+.

2. Forever 21 also suffers breach

Staying on data breaches, unfortunately, and U.S. retailer Forever 21 has disclosed it suffered one earlier this year that affects more than half a million individuals. Per TechCrunch, the fashion giant was hacked over a three-month period beginning early January 2023, during which intruders obtained files from its systems. This data, the report said, included the personal information of current and former employees. Forever 21 notified 539,207 people that the breached data included their name, date of birth, bank account number, and U.S. Social Security number, as well as information regarding employees’ Forever21 health plan. Big yikes.

3. University of Sydney details third-party data breach

Last data breach inclusion for today and unfortunately this one is a little closer to home. The University of Sydney posted a notice that says it’s aware of a data breach involving a third-party provider which has resulted in “a limited number of recently applied and enrolled international applicants’ personal data being accessed”. The notice said the university “took immediate steps to secure our systems and contain the incident” and that “at this stage our provisional findings indicate that no domestic students, staff, alumni or donors’ data has been affected.”

4. Elon is coming for your biometrics and employment data

Elon Musk’s big push to make Twitter into an “everything app” like the China-centric WeChat is taking the app down the rabbit hole of dubious data collection. The company modified its privacy policy to include provisions for “Biometric Information” and “Job Applications/Recommendation”. Twitter—the name we will continue to use despite Musk’s insistence to the contrary—says that “based on your consent” the site may collect their biometric ID for “safety, security, and identification purposes.” The site offers no more details about what biometric data it’s looking for, and Twitter did not respond to Gizmodo’s request for clarification. Read more here.

5. NBN Co publishes Corporate Plan

Lastly, NBN Co has released its latest corporate plan that provides some light (read: not light) reading for your Friday. The 60-page report adds further colour to its recent Special Access Undertaking variation, as well as its plan to upgrade 10 million premises, or up to 90 per cent of its FTTN customers to FTTP ‘Home Ultrafast’ by the end of 2025. There are few other interesting tid bits that you may find worth a read.

BONUS ITEM: Over to our friends at Kotaku Australia for this one and Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines posted a boilerplate excuse note on Twitter for any Starfield fan who, ahead of the game’s official release on September 6, is rapidly starting to feel a little bit…feverish.

Have a great weekend!