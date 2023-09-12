Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. We’ve been up since 2.30 am thanks to Apple choosing an exceptionally inconvenient time to host its iPhone 15 event, and while everything out there in tech land is consumed by the new range of phones and watches, there are still a few other things happening. So without further ado….

1. OK but first, Apple

We’ll speed run this one for you: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, USB-C for the AirPods Pro 2, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and a bunch of environmental promises. Here’s the summary.

2. Shopping on TikTok and ughhhhh leave us alone

TikTok officially launched its online shopping feature in the U.S. nearly a year after it first started testing the waters. The Chinese-owned app has now added a “shop” button to the homepage to bring its TikTok Shop service to its more than 150 million users in the U.S.. Now we just pray it doesn’t come to Australia.

3. (Mojo) Dojo supercomputer

Over to the Sydney Morning Herald for your daily dose of Elon Musk news and it’s reporting that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer has been designed to handle massive amounts of data in training driving systems. It’s also reporting it may add as much as $US500 billion to the company’s market value through faster adoption of robotaxis and network services, that is according to Morgan Stanley. ‘Mojo Dojo’ is a Barbie reference for those of you unaware ;).

4. Dymocks discloses data breach

Australian book retailer Dymocks disclosed that it was the latest to suffer a data breach. In a notice on its website, Dymocks said it became aware that an unauthorised party had access to its customer records on September 6, thanks to the heads up from a third party, with evidence that these records are available on the dark web. At this stage, it is unclear which customers may be impacted, but data is believed to include name, date of birth, email, postal address, gender, and ‘Booklovers’ membership status.

5. U.S. vs Google gets underway

Rounding things off today is the landmark U.S. vs Google trial. After three years, the Department of Justice will have its antitrust case against Google heard, with the DOJ alleges Google struck anticompetitive deals with Apple and other companies for prime placement of its search engine. As The Verge notes, it’s the biggest tech antitrust trial since the U.S. took on Microsoft in the 1990s.

BONUS ITEM: Oh no.

We're off for a nap, but we'll see you back here tomorrow.

