Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s the last Tuesday of September, and we’ve got five things to catch you up on in the world of tech.

1. NRMA wrapping up free EV charging

NRMA, one of Australia’s biggest car insurance providers and the operator of one of Australia’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, has made changes to its EV charging stations that mean users will soon need to pay to use them. Three of NRMA’s most popular chargers will require payment to use – chargers up to 150kW speeds will cost 54 cents per kW to use, and 59 cents per kW for chargers above 175kW speeds. NRMA operated one of the last large-scale EV charging networks that was free to use, and now that’s coming to an end.

2. LEGO drops bricks made of recycled bottles

As reported by CBS News, LEGO has announced that its plan to create bricks out of recycled bottles has been scrapped. The toy company found that creating bricks out of bottles, rather than the oil-based plastic that they are typically made out of, would actually have a worse impact on the environment, and “found the material didn’t reduce carbon emissions.” The company originally announced the ambitious plan back in 2021, and now after two years of testing, it looks like it’s not happening. The company said it is continuing to test other recycled materials for its iconic bricks.

3. ChatGPT getting a voice and image interaction

As reported by The Guardian, ChatGPT is getting two updates: firstly, it’s getting a voice that speaks back to the user, and it’s also getting image interaction, where a user can input a photo for ChatGPT to respond to as a prompt. The move aligns ChatGPT closer to more commonplace AIs like Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s also coming at a time when ChatGPT is bleeding users. The new features will be available to ChatGPT subscribers over the next two weeks.

4. Let the iPhone 16 leaks begin

As reported by MacRumors, leaks are starting to come out about the iPhone 16, and just after Apple introduced an all-new ‘action’ button with the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, it looks like the iPhone 16 may debut the ‘Capture’ button. The new button is rumoured to be a capacitive touch design (so that it can be touched without the need to be pressed in like a physical button), but it remains to be seen what the button actually… does. It’s expected to be located below the power button, and may debut across the entire iPhone 16 range.

5. Unity walks back its controversial new pricing model after developer mutiny

Unity is backpedalling after a disastrous attempt to change the fees it charges developers to a model that would charge on a per-download basis. Subscribers to the current Unity Personal platform will not be charged a new fee to develop games on the platform and it will change the revenue cap on games created using that plan. The cap for using Unity Personal will be increased from $US100,000 to $US200,000 and the Made with Unity splash screen requirement will be removed, Unity Create leader Marc Whitten said in a press release. It is also changing its revenue policies, stating games that incur less than $US1 million in 12 months will not be subjected to the new plan.

BONUS ITEM: Yup, sounds similar enough.

This is not a hologram. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 15th @ 11pm #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/qDYKYRtub5 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 25, 2023

Have a lovely day.

Image: LEGO’s headquarters in Bilund, Denmark (LEGO)