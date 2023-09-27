Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello friends, happy Thursday. Let’s take a look at today’s tech news.

1. Meta announced some things, mostly AI

Every tech company in existence is currently racing to cram as much AI into their product base as possible, so it’s not at all surprising that Meta’s annual Connect event was flush with such developments overnight. In addition to a number of new VR and “metaverse”-adjacent products and features, Meta’s pale commander and chief, Mark Zuckerberg, also spilled the beans on a few new artificial intelligence integrations that will soon be available to users. Plus new smart glasses and a new Meta Quest.

2. Sony Interactive chief Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive president and CEO Jim Ryan is hanging up the boots, after 30 years with the company. Per the blog post he penned about his departure, Ryan said it was due to the difficulty in having his home in the UK and his job in the U.S..

3. MS Paint gets DALL-E injection

Microsoft is rolling out an update for Paint that will introduce Paint Cocreator, something the company described in a blog post as being a “new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E that helps you create amazing artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you’d like to create”. Per the blog, you can select an art style, and when you click Create, Paint Cocreator will generate three variations of artwork for you to choose from. Wild.

4. ChatGPT users can now browse internet

Although we’re still recovering from the fact Google added a ‘Google it’ feature to its AI bot Bard earlier this month, it’s time to accept that ChatGPT users can now…. browse the internet. I don’t have anything more to add.

5. Telstra signs another power purchase agreement

Telstra sent out a news blast this morning announcing that it had signed a power purchase agreement with Munna Creek Solar Farm Investments Pty Ltd for a solar farm project near Gympie, Queensland. The agreement, the telco said, will secure Telstra half of the output from the 120MW Munna Creek Solar Farm. The Munna Creek Solar Farm is projected, once complete, to generate enough clean energy to power around 50,000 homes. The Munna Creek site is located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Gympie and 65 kilometres west of Rainbow Beach. This is the fifth power purchase agreement signed by Telstra.

BONUS ITEM: In case you’re yet to see this.

See you tomorrow, and don’t go having picnics with bears, pls.