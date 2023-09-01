Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Save $120 on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans
If you’re looking for a new, faster internet connection, Aussie Broadband is currently offering to knock off $20 per month for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. This means you’ll pay $109 per month for its NBN 250 plan (down from $129 per month) and $129 per month for its NBN 1000 plan (down from $149 per month). These discounted prices last for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to their respective full-prices thereafter.
In terms of typical evening speeds, Aussie is reporting a congestion-free 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan and 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan.
This offer is available until October 31.
You can see how Aussie Broadband’s NBN deals compare with other internet providers here.
Upgrade your PC setup with these Gaming Week sales
If your gaming PC is due an upgrade, or you’re currently building your first rig, then you might want to check out Amazon Australia’s Gaming Week sale. From monitors to storage devices, the online retailer is running a stack of discounts across a few major PC brands, which include Razer, Dell and Western Digital. You’ll need to be quick, because this sale is on until September 3.
Here are a few of the gaming deals on offer:
- Save up to 39 per cent off TP-Link networking devices and routers
- Save up to 47 per cent off Razer gaming accessories and peripherals
- Save up to 25 per cent off select Dell laptops and monitors
- Save up to 25 per cent off select Alienware laptops and monitors
- Save up to 45 per cent off select Western Digital storage devices
- Save up to 47 per cent off ASUS desktops and laptops
- Save up to 27 per cent off select Lenovo monitors
- Save up to 33 per cent off select Prism+ monitors
Save up to 50% off Echo devices
If you’re looking to put together a smart home or you currently have a few devices on hand, a smart hub is an essential part of your ecosystem. A smart hub will act as a singular connection point for all of your random devices, allowing you to control them with voice commands.
If your current lineup of devices is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa assistant, or you’re looking to choose a smart ecosystem for your home, these deals on Echo devices could be the push you need.
The Echo Dot range is a popular smart speaker choice and a great option if you’re looking for an entry-level smart home hub. There’s also the Echo Show series if you want a hub with a visual display. These speakers respond to voice commands and can be used to play music, read your audiobooks, set timers and control other smart devices around your home.
Here are the Alexa-enabled devices that are currently on sale:
- Echo (4th Gen) – now $119 (down from $169)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $69 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock – now $99 (down from $119)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – now $89 (down from $119)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – now $179 (down from $229)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) – now $364 (down from $429)
- Echo Show 15 – now $339 (down from $399)
- Echo Studio – now $296 (down from $349)
- Echo Pop – now $49 (down from $79)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max – now $49 (down from $99)
Save up to $552 off a Dyson vacuum
If you’ve been looking to replace your busted old vacuum with something newer and have been eyeing a Dyson while waiting for a price drop, now is your time to strike. The popular vacuum brand has slashed up to $552 off its range of stick vacuums, from its entry-level V7 Advanced to the higher-end Gen5 Detect Absolute.
Here are a few of the Dyson vacuums that are currently on sale:
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dyson V7 Advanced Origin – now $394 (down from $599)
- Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute – now $997 (down from $1,549)
You can check out the rest of Dyson’s deals here.
Save up to 30% off Microsoft Surface laptops
If you’re looking for a versatile two-in-one option, then look no further than Microsoft’s Surface range. These give you the portability of a tablet, combined with the performance of a laptop – and you can currently nab a few decent discounts across various Surface devices. The Surface Go series is a great all-rounder option, while the Surface Pro range will give you a bit of extra power.
To get these discounts, you’ll need to use the promo code AUGG15 (if you aren’t an eBay Plus member) or AUGG17 (if you are an eBay Plus member).
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5 /8GB/256GB) – now $938.40 (down from $1,299)
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 (i3/8GB/128GB) – now $801.25 (down from $1,109)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (i7/32GB/1TB) – now $3,226.65 (down from $4,149)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (i5/16GB/512GB) – now $1,859.20 (down from $2,699)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (i7/32GB/1TB) – now $3,749 (down from $4,049)
You can check out the rest of Microsoft’s deals here.
Score up to $295 off Sennheiser headphones and earbuds
If you’re after a new pair of wireless earbuds or headphones, Sennheiser has got you covered – you can currently save up to $295.
The Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds are a solid pair of mid-range headphones that will serve you well. Meanwhile, Sennheiser’s over-ear wireless headphones are a highly-rated pair of cans that come with excellent noise-cancellation, a 30-hour battery life and voice assistant compatibility.
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless Earbuds – now $239 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – now $158 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $198 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser 400s Wireless Headphones – now $103.92 (down from $149)
- Sennheiser TV Clear Set – now $344.68 (down from $639.95)
Save up to $227 on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
If you’re ready to upgrade your iPhone to the newest model, you’ll be glad to know that you can currently save $227 off each storage size the iPhone 14 Pro has to offer.
Check out the deals below:
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB) – now $1,698 (down from $1,899)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) – now $2,047 (down from $2,249)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) – now $2,319 (down from $2,599)
Explore the full range of colours and sizes here.
Up to $200 off Yamaha audio and electronics
Next to Bose and Sony, Yamaha is one of the big audio brands that produce an array of high-quality and premium speakers, sound bars and headphones. Right now, you can save up to $200 on a bunch of Yamaha electronics.
Feel free to peruse the best deals below:
- Yamaha R-S202 2-Channel Natural Sound Stereo Receiver – now $399 (down from $599)
- Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofer – now $179 (down from $299)
- Yamaha TW-ES5A Sports True Wireless Earphones – now $99 (down from $229)
- Yamaha TW-E5B True Wireless Earphones – now $119 (down from $199)
- Yamaha YH-E700B Headphones – now $349 (down from $499)
Explore Yamaha’s full audio and speaker sale here at Amazon Australia.
Save 35% on the Google Pixel 6 (5G)
At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.
This is a perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand-new model that’s very similar.