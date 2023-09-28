What Actually Is The Optus Living Network?

Gizmodo has teamed up with The Optus Living Network

2050 is calling with new innovations from the telco provider. Optus is bringing features including AI, translation, and data benefits to customers across the country with The Living Network. It's broken down into three parts – Digital Wellbeing, Advanced Calling, and Connection Control, each making your day to day a little easier.



The hub is the My Optus app – where you can control all the tools that are part of The Living Network family. Here you can explore what tools are available to you (and for how much), and make your connection your own.



Digital Wellbeing

With phones quickly becoming a much-needed part of our everyday lives, we all want to find a telco that does the right thing. That’s where The Living Network’s Digital Wellbeing element comes in.

Digital Wellbeing lets users donate their data, which shares mobile internet access with those who don’t have the privilege of regular access – helping connect them to the world. With most of us moving to WFH in this day and age, Optus Pause helps you take a breather from the online world on select devices, a perfect solution to cut down on all those social media distractions. Finally, there’s Optus Eco, helping Australia in this day and age of environmental struggles by allowing customers to offset some of the impact of their mobile phones.



Advanced Calling

Now for the reason we’ve all got a phone – calls. The second element of the Living Network, Advanced Calling, helps bring yarns to the next level. It kicks off with Call Translate. Whether you’ve got family in Spain or a teacher in Thailand, this feature can help translate between two languages in real time.

Then we’ve got the most exciting part of it all – Call Effects. Instead of the standard chats with friends and family, spice it up with some games. There’s stuff like a crystal ball, coin toss, and for all the heated conversations with partners, there’s dinner roulette to decide what you should eat. There’s also Call Notes – no need to raid the fourth drawer for an unsharpened pencil, this new function takes notes as you chat.



Connection Control

Finishing off The Living Network is Connection Control. You can grab an Internet Turbocharge, which, for a cost, kicks your nbn connection into overdrive and maximises your speeds for 24 hours. Then there’s Game Path, making the PC gaming experience a whole lot easier, cutting lag by up to 30%, ensuring you are always on the fastest path to the server available.



