Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in October

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in October, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in October include Creature and season 7 of Big Mouth, with Netflix kicking off spooky season with Halloween on October 1.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Lupin: Part 3 – October 5

Strong Girl Nam-soon – October 8

Pact of Silence – October 11

The Fall of the House of Usher – October 12

Rick and Morty (Season 7) – October 17

I Woke Up A Vampire – October 17

The Devil on Trial – October 17

Dark Water – October 18

Bodies – October 19

Big Mouth (Season 7) – October 20

Creature – October 20.

What’s new on Netflix? Lupin Pt 3. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Halloween – October 1

Battlefield Earth – October 1

A Deadly Invitation – October 6

House of Spies – October 6

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – October 11

Good Night World – October 12

The Conference – October 13

Crypto Boy – October 19

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – October 20

Life on Our Planet – October 25

Pluto – October 26

Sister Death – October 27

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club – October 27.

What’s new on Netflix? A Deadly Invitation. Image: Netflix

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having a decent month, fuelled again by Halloween. In October, we’re looking forward to The Pope’s Exorcist and Season 3 of Upload.

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Make Me Scream – Halloween Special (Season 1) – October 3

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe – October 6

Twin Flames (Season 1) – October 6

Everybody Loves Diamonds – October 13

Upload (Season 3) – October 20

Pantheon (Season 1 & 2) – October 15

Fitzek’s The Therapy (Season 1) – October 26.

What’s new on Prime Video? Season 3 of Upload. Image: Amazon

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

The Offering – October 1

Totally Killer – October 6

A Simple Favour – October 6

It Comes At Night – October 6

Awareness – October 11

In My Mother’s Skin – October 12

The Burial – October 13

Jigen Daisuke – October 13

Paddington – October 15

Paddington 2 – October 15

The Pope’s Exorcist – October 28.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video? Awareness. Image: Amazon

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another ridiculously small month, so small in fact we’ve included something from Bear Grylls just to justify its slot on the list.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats – October 4

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2) – October 4

The Boogeyman – October 5

Loki (Season 2) – October 6

Fiddling Around – October 6

Wynken, Blynken and Nod – October 6

Goosebumps – October 13

Living for the Dead (Season 1) – October 18

Werewolf By Night In Colour – October 20

My Home Hero (Season 1) – October 24

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 2) – October 25

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire – October 27.

What’s new on Disney+? Season 2 of Loki. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Disney+?

That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include the second half of season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

We Can Be Heroes (Season 1) – October 1

Angry Boys (Season 1) – October 1

Disturbing Disappearances (Season 1) – October 2

Conspiracy Of Silence (Season 1) – October 2

Close Calls On Camera (Season 9) – October 3

Killer Britain With Dermot Murnaghan (Season 2) – October 4

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2) – October 5

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 4) – October 11

FBI: International (Season 2) – October 11

The Cannibal Next Door – October 14

Shining Vale – October 14

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8, Part 2) – October 23

Mysteries Of The Ancient Dead (Season 1) – October 25

American Horror Stories (Season 3) – October 27.

What’s new on Binge? Shining Vale. Image: Binge

What new movies are out on Binge?

Assassin – October 1

Hijacked: Flight 73 – October 1

Tully – October 1

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America – October 1

The Little Vampire – October 4

The Snow Queen & The Princess – October 5

Muppets From Space – October 5

Pearl – October 7

Margrete: Queen Of The North – October 8

Halloween (2018) – October 15

Happy Death Day – October 15

The Frighteners – October 15

The Pope’s Exorcist – October 28.

What’s new on Binge? Pearl. Image: A24

What should I watch on Binge?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Binge? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot going on this month on Stan, mostly on the sports front. But, for us, highlights for this month include The Northman and season one of Moonhaven.

What new TV shows are out on Stan?

Fright Krewe (Season 1) – October 3

The Long Shadow (Season 1) – October 3

Saving Me (Season 1 & 2) – October 3

Blood (Seasons 1 & 2) – October 4

Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 (Season 3 & 4) – October 5

Nancy Drew (2019) (Seasons 1 – 3) – October 9

Our Brain (Season 1) – October 11

Arctic Circle (Season 3) – October 14

Ghosts (Season 4) – October 17

Moonhaven (Season 1) – October 19

Decoding Danger (Season 1) – October 24

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Special – October 25

The Terror (Seasons 1 & 2) – October 26.

What’s new on Stan? Moonhaven. Image: IMdB

What new movies are out on Stan?

Hit and Run – October 1

Monster Family 2 – October 6

The Code of Silence – October 5

The Translators – October 12

Rings – October 13

Gone Girl – October 14

The Loneliest Planet – October 16

The Captive – October 17

Crawl – October 21

The Northman – October 22

Runner, Runner – October 23

Transformers: The Last Knight – October 26

The Wiggles: Halloween Party! – October 27

Mirrors – October 28

Batman: The Long Halloween (Part One & Part Two) – October 28

Sinister – October 29

Entrapment – October 30

Both Sides of the Blade – October 30.

What’s new on Stan? Gone Girl. Image: 20th Century Studios

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, there’s hardly anything that would interest Gizmodo Australia readers, but highlights this month are good for horror fans.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

Spongebob SquarePants (Season 13) – October 4

Monster High (Season 1) – October 4

Deer Squad (Season 3) – October 4

Bargain – October 5

Monster High 2 – October 7

A Really Haunted Loud House – October 7

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – October 7

Anything For Fame – October 11

Girl In The Basement – October 15

The Burning Girls – October 19

Scream VI – October 26.

What’s new on Paramount+? Girl In The Basement. Image: Paramount

What should I watch on Paramount+?

But what should you watch on Paramount+? Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest Halloween binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Cooper’s Bar – October 11 (AMC)

True Crime Story: Citizen Detective – October 12 (AMC)

Harry Wild – October 9 (ACORN TV)

The Chase – October 16 (ACORN TV)

Granite Harbour – October 30 (ACORN TV)

Creepshow – October 13 (Shudder)

V/H/S/85 – October 6 (Shudder)

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor – October 30 (Shudder)

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – October 31.

What’s new on Shudder? Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late October and we’ll tell you what’s coming in November. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.