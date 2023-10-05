Mad About an NBN Price Hike? Here’s What You Can Do About It.

Contributor: Alex Choros

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Signed up for an NBN plan with low promo pricing only to discover that the price on the other side of the honeymoon is higher than you expected. You’re probably not the only one. Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier has been increasing in price across the board in recent months. If you want to keep your costs low, it might be worth taking a look at 5G Home Internet as an alternative.

For a sense of what the landscape currently looks like, check out the widget below for a round-up of the cheapest NBN 100 plans.

Then, once you’re up to speed, take a look at this snapshot of Australia’s cheapest 5G home internet plans.

Compare the two and you’ll see that the 5G Home Internet plans available from the likes of Optus, TPG and Vodafone aren’t just cheaper in the short term (since most providers will offer new customers their first month “on the house) but the long one as well.

For example, let’s take a closer look at the iiNet 5G Broadband Plus

The iiNet 5G Broadband Plus plan comes with a modem and includes typical evening download speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of around 14Mbps. As alluded to above, iiNet itself will cover the cost of your first month with this plan. If you end up not loving the reality of 5G home internet or don’t get as good a connection as you’d hoped then you’re free to cancel your connection, return the modem and continue on your way.

For comparison, check out the widget below for a shortlist of NBN plans that offer similar speeds.

The catch here is that while 5G is capable of speeds comparable to NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans in theory, this plan is capped out at just 49Mbps. Like many of the NBN alternatives out there, this one comes with a speed limit. If you want a 5G Home Internet plan without any kind of restriction on how many Mbps you can upload or download, you’ll have to pay up.

One of the better options here is the Optus Plus Entertainer Superfast 5G home internet plan.

This internet plan comes with both data and unlimited speeds. Optus will also throw in the first month for free, plus a $20 discount on the first six months with the plan if you sign on today. This brings the cost of this plan down from $99 per month to $79 per month.

After that honeymoon period, you’ll revert to the usual rate but since this is a no-contract plan you’re free to shop around for a better deal. The catch is that those who leave before the first 36 months are up may also be faced with a modem fee of between $16 and $576 depending on how many months Optus has on the books.

If that’s something you’re keen to avoid, be sure to check out the widget below for a round-up of 5G Home Internet plans with uncapped speeds.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published. While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.

Image: NBC