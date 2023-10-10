These Are the Five Cheapest All-Wheel Drive EVs in Australia

The MG4 XPOWER has taken the title of Australia’s cheapest all-wheel drive EV. Not only this, the upmarket model of the MG4 is set to be one of 2023’s cheapest EVs overall.

Having an all-wheel drive train is important to some drivers, particularly those who value acceleration, better stability, or a better towing experience. However, the 4WD remains the king of these qualities, so there haven’t been many all-wheel drive EVs sold in Australia. Or, for that matter, the world.

But let’s say you crave an all-wheel drive, or you’re an aspiring EV owner and would like your car to have some grunt. What would your five cheapest options be? Let’s go through them. Note that we’ll be talking about new and upcoming electric cars in this article, and that while second-hand AWDs are available (such as AWD variants of the Polestar 2 2022 or AWD variants of past Tesla Model 3s), we’ll be explicitly talking about new models.

The MG4 XPOWER

The MG4 XPOWER is the cheapest AWD EV set to be available in Australia, and naturally, it’s the most expensive variant of the ‘MG4’ hatchback range (you’ll notice that most AWD EVs are high-end variants of cheaper RWD or FWD models). Priced at $59,990, the XPOWER is capable of producing 320kW of power and 600Nm of torque, with an acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a range of 400km (WLTP). It does this on 18-inch wheels, although MG doesn’t offer an official towbar attachment in Australia (EV Database quotes the max towing weight of the car at 500kg, and there are aftermarket towbars available overseas). The MG4 XPOWER is expected to launch in Australia in Q4 2023.

Image: MG

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor 2024

Priced at $70,272, the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor 2024 refresh is the second cheapest AWD EV in Australia. The Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor is capable of producing 310kW of power and 740Nm torque, with a WLTP range of 593km, and a 0-100km/h speed of 4.5 seconds, with a towing power rated at 1,500kg. Polestar doesn’t offer an official towbar in Australia, but the car can be fitted with an aftermarket towbar. The 2024 Polestar 2 refresh is set to become available in Australia in late 2023.

Image: Polestar

The Tesla Model 3 All-Wheel Drive 2024

The upcoming 2024 Tesla Model 3 All-Wheel Drive (Long Range) is the next cheapest AWD EV in Australia, with a price of $71,900. Capable of a 0-100km/h speed of 4.4 seconds and with a WLTP range of 629km, the updated Model 3 doesn’t have a quoted torque and power figure on the Tesla website (though Zecar reports the refresh is capable of producing 340kW of power and 493Nm torque), nor does Tesla provide an official towing package for the car (there is one for the Model Y, however), but aftermarket towbars are available. Additionally, Tesla rates the Model 3’s towing capacity at 750kg unbraked or 1,000kg braked (though this may change as the 2024 refresh is introduced). The new Model 3 is expected to arrive in 2024.

Image: Tesla

The Volvo EX30 Ultra

Jumping up to the $75,039 price point, The Volvo EX30 Ultra is the next cheapest AWD EV available in Australia, with a 0-100km/h speed of 3.6 seconds, 540km WLTP range, motors capable of producing 315kW of power, and 543Nm torque (via EV Database, as Volvo doesn’t have a torque figure listed on its website). The Volvo EX30 Ultra is rated to tow up to 1,600kg, and although an official towbar appears to be available overseas, there doesn’t seem to be one locally – no doubt aftermarket models will be made available. The Volvo EX30 is expected to arrive in early 2024.

Image: Volvo

Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range

At $78,400, the Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range is the fifth cheapest all-wheel drive EV available in Australia at the time of writing. With 533km WLTP range and a 0-100km/h speed of 5 seconds, the Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range is capable of, as per EV Database, producing 378kW of power and 493Nm torque (again, Tesla hasn’t uploaded official torque and power figures). The AWD Long Range can be fitted with an official tow package, and there are aftermarket tow bars available. According to Car Expert, the AWD Long Range is capable of towing 1,600kg braked and 750kg unbraked. The Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range is available in Australia now.

Image: Tesla

And there you have it: the five cheapest all-wheel drive EVs available in Australia.

