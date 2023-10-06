At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 draws closer, it can only mean one thing: the end-of-year sale season is here. While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, you can sort out all of your Christmas shopping – or just grab yourself a nice bargain – with Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, the Prime Big Deal Days is set to kick off on Tuesday, October 10 and run until the end of Wednesday, October 11. That means you have less than 48 hours to nab a bargain.

Considering the number of sales that are available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of these sale offers. If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place – here.

Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and gaming deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

The best sales for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

While we won’t know what the exact deals are until the sale event kicks off, Amazon has announced a few participating brands. These include Bosch, Breville, De’Longhi, ECOVACS, Eufy, Miele, Philips, Sunbeam, Nintendo, PlayStation, Bose, Instax, and Logitech – just to name a few.

If you can’t wait until Tuesday, Amazon is also currently running a few early bird deals in the lead-up to the sale event.

Here are some of Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Amazon : Save up to 50 per cent off on select Echo devices, including 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Save 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV CubeSave 48 per cent off on the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

: ARZOPA : Save up to 44 per cent off portable monitors

: Save up to 44 per cent off portable monitors Bose : Up to 50 per cent off on select headphones, earbuds and portable speakers

: Up to 50 per cent off on select headphones, earbuds and portable speakers Corsair : Up to 40 per cent off on select PC accessories and gaming peripherals

: Up to 40 per cent off on select PC accessories and gaming peripherals De’Longhi : Save up to 18 per cent off select fans

: Save up to 18 per cent off select fans ECOVACS : Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums and accessories

: Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums and accessories LEGO : Save up to 29 per cent off select sets

: Save up to 29 per cent off select sets Philips : Save up to 50 per cent off select Philips garment care appliances

: Save up to 50 per cent off select Philips garment care appliances Reolink : Save up to 30 per cent off select security cameras

: Save up to 30 per cent off select security cameras Roborock: Up to 32 per cent off on select robot vacuums

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.

While the main Prime Day usually kicks off in July, Amazon does occasionally offer other sale events throughout the year. There’s the Big Smile sale, which ran in March, and now the Prime Big Deal Days in October.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

In Australia, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEDT) Tuesday, October 10. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEDT), October 12. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

