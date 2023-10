The 16 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

There’s an absolute beast of a list on Netflix when it comes to sci-fi movies and TV shows, but too much of a choice isn’t always best and can sometimes be a burden for a science fiction fiend.

But fear not, we’re here to give you our own list of what we reckon are the 16 best sci-fi movies available to stream on Netflix right now.

Best sci-fi movies on Netflix

In no particular order, here are the best 16 sci-fi movies on Netflix, according to Gizmodo Australia.

M3GAN

The premise of M3GAN is simple, if not predictable. A hyper-advanced AI-operated doll, made to become a child’s companion, is developed by a group of roboticists who has recently taken her orphaned niece into her care. M3GAN is then programmed to ensure she remains safe, both physically and emotionally, so she can process the loss of her parents. Things become sinister when M3GAN takes this protection-at-all-costs to the extreme.

Fear Street

The Fear Street trilogy of films are proof that, while Netflix has a history of putting out live-action adaptations of beloved stories from people’s childhoods that end up failing to wow audiences, the studio is capable of pulling it off when the circumstances are right. What was alarming (in a good way) about each of the Fear Street films was how, even though they initially seemed as if their scares would be defanged a bit for younger viewers, they were all legitimately horrifying in a way that didn’t feel pandering.

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim doesn’t deal with a lot of the potentially amazing sci-fi lore that makes up its post-Kaiju-apocalypse world. It just dumps you straight into the movie’s 80-metre-tall missile-and-plasma-cannon-and-sword-equipped fighting robot world, and delivers a genuinely gripping rollercoaster ride of a story, with some memorable characters — Idris Elba’s Marshal Pentecost, Ron Perlman’s Hannibal Chau — including some genuinely stunning CGI. (Oh, and a terrible Aussie accent or two.)

Annihilation

Alex Garland’s Annihilation has just about everything a moviegoer could want. It has an incredibly compelling mystery at its heart, it’s filled with nuanced performances by amazing actors and it looks unbelievably fantastic. Most importantly, like the best science fiction, it challenges you and makes you think.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer is a glorious mess of a movie, one that’s perfectly content to be goofy and nonsensical. Everything in the movie—every character, every situation—seems exaggerated and distorted and strange and wrong. As our friends over at AV Club put it, the actors in the movie’s ridiculously impressive cast (Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt and Ed Harris) all seem to think they’re in different movies. It’s a post-apocalyptic sci-fi action film based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It’s wicked and violent and a perfect addition to our list.

The Adam Project

With its blend of childlike wonder and sci-fi action, it’s fairly obvious that The Adam Project, Netflix’s 2022 film from director Shawn Levy, draws inspiration from films of the 1980s. Films like E.T., Back to the Future, The Goonies or Explorers. Beyond just that though, one thing that really makes The Adam Project feel like a 1980s movie, and part of why we like it so damn much, is its brevity. In the modern world of three-hour superhero films, fantasy epics with 12 different endings, and eight-hour TV series binges, there’s just something refreshing and delightful about a movie that jumps right in when it starts, and keeps that energy going until the very end.

The Hunger Games

If you’re unfamiliar, The Hunger Games is set in the systolic future where society is divided into factions. Every year, two children from every faction are reaped to participate in the hunger games, a blood bath fight where only one tribute survives. Katniss, from the improvised District 12, heroically volunteers as tribute in place of her younger sister. It captures the violence and emotion of the novel it’s based on, with a bonus Katniss kicking ass.

Space Sweepers

The first and last half-hours of Space Sweepers have some of the grandest, most fun space action we’ve ever seen in a movie. But Jo Sung-Hee’s flick has a bit of a problem, though: in between those chunks is another hour-plus of movie that can’t really decide what it wants to be until it’s almost too late. This one is definitely divisive – there’s a lot of potential in Space Sweepers’ world, felt as much in its most high-octane thrills as it is in trying to cram two different kinds of sci-fi movies into its overlong runtime. The long and short of it is there’s pretty cool space action wrapped around a decent, but aimless sci-fi adventure.

Oxygen

Don’t let the fact that Oxygen is about a woman stuck in place for two hours fool you. The claustrophobic setting provides more twists and turns than most films with the whole world at their disposal. Liz is in a mysterious high-tech medical enclosure with all matter of tubes and needles sticking in her and only 35% of her oxygen supply remaining. Nope. Wait. 34%. Now 33%. You get the idea. Most of Oxygen is Liz talking to herself or her medical computer named MILO, trying to figure out what the heck is going on. It’s not for the easily squirmish.

Blade Runner 2049

Too often sequels are little more than weaponised nostalgia, but Blade Runner 2049 offered an extended stay in the universe created by Ridley Scott’s original. At the time, we compared watching this flick to staying up all night to finish a 150,000-word fanfic that you started reading, thought was good but not great, and then just kept reading because you’d committed to it. And then the next morning, as you struggle bleary-eyed through the work day, you keep wondering if it was worth it. It’s worth it, somehow, and Blade Runner 2049 is one of the best sci-fi movies you can binge on Netflix, so do it. Let us change your mind.

Transformers

It would be an understatement to say how much of a big deal this movie was for its time. There are plenty of genre films one could point to as being important or iconic in some way, but one of the best examples is without a doubt Transformers. Both the first Transformers and its sequels have consistently become used as an example of what Hollywood can get wrong about adapting beloved IP, and look, the reviews following its debut reflected this. Love it or hate it, Transformers is one of the best sci-fi movies out there, and you can watch it on Netflix, so you may as well give it another chance.

Spirited Away

Although it’s a cartoon, and maybe more on the fantasy than sci-fi side, Spirited Away has incredible visuals and animations that transcend it above other movies of its time (2001). It deals with being separated or removed from the normal, natural world, in a way that’s just sweet.

Stowaway

There are no xenomorphs dripping acid in Netflix’s Stowaway. There’s also no insane computer and no deadly microbes. Stowaway’s premise is simple enough: A launch support engineer named Michael (Shamier Anderson) somehow gets knocked out on the space shuttle, taking a three-person crew to Mars, as it launches. According to the official movie synopsis, he “accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems,” and as a result, there’s only enough oxygen for three people to make it to the red planet. Either someone dies, or all four of them will.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. It’s cute, fun and full of sci-fi tropes. It’s made by Sony so similarities can be drawn from the conglomerate’s Spider-Man Universe. It’s one of the best animated movies you can watch on Netflix, the bonus is it’s also sci-fi.

Interstellar

Interstellar is a long movie, but it’s also one of the best sci-fi movies ever made – and it just happens to be on Netflix. In a desperate future not too unlike our current world, where food is becoming more scarce and the climate has become more and more unforgiving, a group of astronauts embark on a desperate journey to try and save the human race. It’s a time-bending masterpiece with an intense score.

Life

The xeno-organism at the centre of the new space thriller Life starts off microscopically small. By the time the movie’s over, it will probably generate some giant-sized nightmares. Anything else would probably be a spoiler, but here’s our review from back in 2017.

There you go, 16 of the best sci-fi movies to binge on Netflix this weekend.

Want more suggestions across the other streaming services? Check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video, the best sci-fi movies on Binge, the best sci-fi movies on Disney+, the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+, and the best sci-fi movies on Apple TV+. This article has been updated since it was first published.

Image: Gizmodo Australia