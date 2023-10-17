Blue Origin Announces Next-Gen Space Tug for In-Space Deliveries

Blue Origin revealed plans for a new spacecraft platform with the potential to reshape in-space logistics, offering unprecedented maneuverability and a host of advanced capabilities.

In an effort to expand its presence and capabilities in space, Blue Origin announced on Monday that it’s developing Blue Ring—an advanced spacecraft platform designed for orbital logistics and delivery, according to the company press release. With Blue Ring, the company is hoping to woo both commercial and government customers. Blue Origin, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, also took the opportunity to announce the formation of a business unit dubbed In-Space Systems.

Blue Ring spacecraft are anticipated to operate in medium Earth orbit, the cislunar region between the Earth and Moon, and “even beyond” in the words of the company, in support of various missions. It has the makings of a next-generation space tug, boasting “end-to-end services that span hosting, transportation, refuelling, data relay, and logistics,” highlighted by a unique “in-space” cloud computing feature, the company says. The tug should be capable of hauling payloads in excess of 3 metric tons, while offering unparalleled in-space maneuverability.

“Blue Ring addresses two of the most difficult challenges in spaceflight today: growing space infrastructure and increasing mobility on-orbit,” Paul Ebertz, senior vice president of Blue Origin’s In-Space Systems, said in the press release. “We’re offering our customers the ability to easily access and maneuver through a variety of orbits cost-effectively while having access to critical data to ensure a successful mission.”

Speaking to Aviation Weekly, Lars Hoffman, vice president of government sales at Blue Origin, shed further light on Blue Ring’s design. Unlike many current platforms, Blue Ring should be able to bring its payloads to unconventional working orbits. Typically, satellites propel themselves or are placed directly into specific orbits. However, Hoffman asserted that Blue Ring will stand out, surpassing other orbital transfer vehicles, tugs, and propulsive-ESPA concepts, in which ESPA stands for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter.

Aviation Weekly reported that the upcoming platform, intended to have a five-year operational lifespan, will have the ability to refuel in orbit and provide fuel to other spacecraft. Once operational, the platform is anticipated to host or deploy standard 500-kilogram satellites using any of its 12 ports. Furthermore, it’s planned to accommodate a satellite weighing 2 metric tons on its upper deck. As Hoffman described, the future capabilities of Blue Ring may encompass single or multiple Earth orbits, including geostationary spots, and could reach as far as Lagrange points, cislunar space, lunar orbits, or even venture into interstellar space.

Blue Origin is targeting the first Blue Ring launch for 2024 or 2025, and despite its size, the system will fit within the fairings of conventional rockets such as SpaceX’s Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy and eventually Blue Origin’s New Glenn, according to Aviation Weekly.

Blue Ring is tapping into the latest push for more flexibility and capability in the space environment. Its forthcoming skills in the cislunar zone are a potential game-changer, bringing the Moon increasingly within reach. And with NASA diving deep into partnerships with the commercial side and pushing its Artemis program, the space agency might just hop on board as a major customer. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Blue Ring, along with Blue Origin’s brand new business unit, adds to the company’s growing catalogue. There’s the space tourism offering with its New Shepard rocket, and it’s in the process of developing its New Glenn heavy lift launch vehicle. Blue Origin is also under a $US3.4 billion contract with NASA to develop a second human landing system, called Blue Moon (Blue Origin says the total cost of the program could exceed $US6.8 billion, with the company absorbing the excess costs). Blue Moon would stay in the lunar environment and will be periodically refuelled by a Lockheed Martin-built space tug. It’s not clear if Blue Ring could perform this task and/or eventually replace the Lockheed Martin tug, but that seems likely, given the platform’s skillset.