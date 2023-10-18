Gamer Shoe, the Shoe That Games

I’ve spent the day walking around SXSW Sydney, and among the Intel booths, startup village, and the massive electric 4WD the Australian Army is showing off, one thing caught my eye in particular: The Gamer Shoe.

Now, the Gamer Shoe isn’t a new innovation. This technologically advanced sneaker was technically first revealed by Cooler Master in January, which also revealed a shark-inspired computer case at the time. With the gamer shoe now available to resellers, one Australian company, Mwave, has slipped it on and run with it.

Mwave’s Sneaker X Gaming PC is what the company developed, a gaming computer that I was so happy to finally see in the flesh (Mwave had been teasing it for months online). It also appeared at PAX Melbourne.

You might have seen the sneak peek, but now you can see it in action! Check out the Sneaker X Gaming PC at the Cooler Master booth! ❄️👟



Powered by an RTX 4070 GPU, an Intel Core i7 13700K CPU, 32GB RAM, a Mini ITX motherboard, and a 1TB SSD, I think you’d have a hard time walking with the Sneaker X Gamer PC slipped on your foot. I didn’t attempt to pick the computer up at Mwave’s stall at SXSW Sydney (I did, however, attempt to climb on the gamer bed in the stall), but I can imagine it’s really heavy, with a graphics card just about as big as the entire Intel NUC workstation PC that we reviewed last year.

All up, it’s a show-boat (shoe-boat), right? Like, this isn’t going to outrun a non-gamer shoe PC, and already the CPU is a generation old (given that, yesterday, Intel revealed the 14th generation of CPUs).

It’s also not a particularly useful shape. You’re going to want a lot of desk space for this bad boy – it won’t fit simply under a desk and, come on, it’s a f*cking gamer shoe, put it on display.

Anyway, Mwave expects you to pay $5,999 for this thing. That’s almost three times as much as I spent on my custom gaming PC, but most of that price is going towards the gamer shoe case, and not the components actually doing the work inside. Regardless, it’s a bit of fun.

Thank you for pushing the boundaries of footwear, Cooler Master and Mwave.