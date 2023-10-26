Nissan Teases New GT-R With Electric Hyper Force Concept

Nissan brought five concepts to this year’s Japan Mobility Show, including a pretty neat minivan, but it saved the best for last. Meet the all-wheel-drive Hyper Force concept, an electric supercar that could be the next Nissan GT-R. Power is said to come from a solid-state battery, and the electric motors are allegedly capable of producing a combined output of 1,341 hp.

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the next-generation GT-R, then this is pretty big news. The GT-R has been updated continually since it was first introduced, but at the same time, it still hasn’t been redesigned in nearly 15 years. It does have Apple CarPlay now, so that’s nice. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that the GT-R is old, and the Hyper Force concept shows that Nissan is at least thinking about a successor.

Now, to be fair, the press release doesn’t say anything about the GT-R or this being its successor. At the same time, especially when you look at the Hyper Force concept from the rear, it’s impossible to miss the GT-R design cues. It’s a wild design that’s perfect for an auto show concept, but it’s also realistic enough that you could see something similar eventually making it to production.

Although, if Nissan plans to use a solid-state battery, it will probably be a while before that happens. If it happens. We’d guess something like the end of the decade-ish. But again, it’s a concept that was just revealed, so there really isn’t much to go on here. There also isn’t really much more of any real substance to tell you about the Hyper Force concept.

The interior lighting changes color when you change the drive mode, and when you’re stopped there are augmented and virtual reality gaming options. It was developed in partnership with Polyphony, the team behind the Gran Turismo games. The seats are carbon fiber. It’s also self-driving and has “hyper LIDAR and an array of sensors tuned for sports driving.” And yeah, that’s pretty much it. Maybe in five years or so, we’ll see how much of the concept actually makes it to production.

